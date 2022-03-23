Enslaved and Shaman Elephant join forces for new video for Bound By Allegience

Norwegian prog metallers Enslaved have released a video for their new single, a new, more avant-garde take on Bound By Allegiance, originally from the band's 2004 album Isa, which you can watch in full below.

The band are joined by psychedelic Norwegian proggers Shaman Elephant and the new version of Bound By Allegiance was recorded at the band's recent Otherworldly Big Band Experience streaming event which took place last December.

"So here’s a little memory from last year’s musical endeavour," explains Enslaved singer and guitarist Grutle Kjellson. "Our 'Big Band' collaboration with Shaman Elephant was such a trip! It felt like, and indeed it was, an avalanche of locked up energy just bursting out. The streamed concert plus a small tour in Norway was pretty much the only shows we did in 2021, so the energy level was pretty much turned to 11, on all of us. All nine of us!



"Bounded By Allegiance was one of the first songs we thought would fit being dressed for a nine man outfit, with its natural percussive nature. We hope we were right, enjoy!”