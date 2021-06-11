Enslaved release new live video of Sacred Horse

Norwegian prog metallers Enslaved have released a new live video for their latest single Sacred Horse, which you can watch below.

Sacred Horse is taken from Enslaved's upcoming The Rise of Ymir (Verftet Online Festival 2020), which saw Enslaved perform a set of classic tracks and fan favourites. It is one part of their four new live album/DVD Cinematic Tour 2020 collection due to be released on June 25.

“Sacred Horse is probably one of our proudest moments in our now three-decade long career, and that song pretty much sums up what Enslaved is all about; energy. A very aggressive song, yet also dynamic and mellow. Besides, it’s always a delightful experience to perform it on stage and to see how our audience absorbs it and enjoys it.

"We’ve even seen people crying at the front row while playing this song, and of course beholding our fans unleashing such emotions, really lifts the whole experience to a pretty much divine level! Obviously, performing it without an audience at an online show wasn’t an easy task, but the memories of our previous endeavours playing it alongside our fans, got us through. Thanks for watching!”

Enslaved will release four live albums through Nuclear Blast Records on June 25. The Rise Of Ymir, Chronicles Of The Northbound, Below The Lights and Utgard - The Journey Within were all recorded during the band's 2020 online Cinematic tour.

They will be available as a Wooden Boxset (ltd. edition 300 copies - handcrafted, personally named & numbered), Splatter Vinyl (ltd. edition 300 copies), 4 x CD/DVD boxset (ltd. edition 1000 copies), 4 x DVD (ltd. edition 1000 copies) and as digital albums.

