Wardruna just led a Nordic ritual in London’s most beautiful venue, and I’ve never seen anything like it before

Supported by cellist extraordinaire Jo Quail, the shaman dazzle with their powerful voices and mystical production

By ( Metal Hammer ) published
Wardruna performing live in 2025
(Image: © Frank Hoensch/Redferns)

Wardruna are about to turn the Royal Albert Hall from an Italianate marvel into a Nordic ritual landscape. Before that, though, JO QUAIL brings the kind of classical splendour this building was made for – albeit with a twist. The London cellist is a one-woman dynamo who, through the power of looper pedals, crafts entire symphonies from just one instrument. Rex introduces her singular style, stacking layers of noise and silken texture from her varied playing. She even adds percussion by smacking her cello. It sounds simple, yet her talent is proven by the towering compositions she creates, as well as the fact she’s the only artist doing this on this scale.

There are lots of misconceptions about WARDRUNA. Many view Einar Selvik’s collective as a Viking nostalgia fest – a reputation they’ve inadvertently played into by soundtracking Vikings and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. However, they pull influence from across Nordic history and Norse mythology, with the goal not of mindlessly celebrating olden times, but simply giving their traditions a voice in the modern age.

That desire to sustain ancient music in the 21st century drives this evening. Opening with Kvitravn, Wardruna walk onstage while video of a white raven is projected onto their plain backdrop. The seven-piece, including multiple vocalists and percussionists, then fill this grand venue with historical power, Selvik’s shamanic bellows bouncing off the balusters. That mythical quality is only strengthened by the spotlights in front of the band, which cast imposing shadows onto the curtain and organs behind them.

There’s no banter until the very end, retaining the mysticism, but beyond that the show is structured like a contemporary rock extravaganza. Selvik gets the almost customary solo acoustic moment with Voluspá, plucking his kravik-lyre while footage of his performance gets screened above his head. More cinematic pomp comes throughout the night, with two musicians taking up horns centre-stage during Tyr for a tribal display that casts another impressive shadow. Rotlaust Tre Fell later concludes in cataclysmic fashion, the blasts of drumming and near-overwhelming vocals abruptly ceasing with video of a lightning bolt.

The mix of the past’s music and today’s production crescendos during Helvegen. With a clap of pyrotechnics, the band light flame torches around the stage and bring their ritual to its dramatic apex. Selvik ends the night alone once again, playing the lullaby Hibjørnen, offering the denouement the Albert Hall needs after almost two hours of transcendent brilliance.

Wardruna’s aim is to prove the relevance of certain bygone ways, and tonight could not have been a more rousing declaration of “mission accomplished”.

Wardruna - Lyfjaberg (Live at the Acropolis) - YouTube Wardruna - Lyfjaberg (Live at the Acropolis) - YouTube
Watch On

Wardruna setlist: Royal Albert Hall, London – March 19, 2025

Kvitravn
Hertan
Skugge
Solringen
Heimta Thurs
Runaljod
Lyfjaberg
Voluspá
Tyr
Isa
Grá
Himmindotter
Rotlaust Tre Fell
Fehu
Helvegen
Hibjørnen

