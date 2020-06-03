Enslaved announce the Cinematic Summer Tour

Back in April, Enslaved played a live online set at Bergen's Verftet Online Music Festival.

The event was so successful that Enslaved have decided to take things a step further by lining up three appearances on what’s being billed as the Cinematic Summer Tour.

On July 30, Enslaved will team up with Roadburn for a Chronicles Of The Northbound show, where fans will be able to choose their favourite tracks to be included in the set.

Then, on August 20, Enslaved will perform a Below The Lights set which will be in conjunction with the Beyond The Gates festival.

Finally, on September 30, Enslaved will wrap up the trio of shows at the Summer Breeze festival with Utgard - The Journey Within.

Guitarist Ivar Bjørnson says: “‘We must stick apart' is a proverb of Discordianism – a religion I might or might not have just made up – that might fit the situation we are all in now.

“We are all isolated in various degrees, and we all miss live music. So, we have stuck apart and with our fantastic team of super-people in management, label and booking, plus three of our best friends who happen to be the very creme de la creme of European festivals.

“We are now able to present this digital festival tour. We are already hard at work preparing sets and shows that will make this one for the e-books! Thank you for your support, faith in us and patience – to have fans like you is an absolute privilege. See you in the ether!”

All three events will be streamed on the band’s YouTube channel and will be accompanied by other events, details of which will be revealed in due course.

Utgard will be released later this year on a date still to be confirmed. Last month, Enslaved shared a video for the single Homebound.

Enslaved: Utgard

1. Fires In The Dark

2. Jettegryta

3. Sequence

4. Homebound

5. Utgardr

6. Urjotun

7. Flight Of Thought And Memory

8. Storms Of Utgard

9. Distant Seasons