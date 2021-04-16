Enslaved announce four live releases and reschedule tour to 2022

Norwegian prog metallers Enslaved have announced the release of no less than four live albums through Nuclear Blast Records on June 25. The Rise Of Ymir, Chronicles f The Northbound, Below The Lights and Utgard - The Journey Within were all recorded during the band's 2020 online Cinematic tour.

"We are so stoked about how these Cinematic Tour releases turned out; the sound is great and the packaging is beautiful and unique like the shows themselves," enthuses bassist Ivar Bjørnson. "The crown jewel for old vinyl collectors like ourselves has got to be the wooden box - handmade, numbered and named individually."

The Rise of Ymir chronicles the band's debut digital show, which took place on April 1st 2020 at USF, Bergen, as part of the Verftet Online Music Festival.

Chronicles of the Northbound, Below The Lights and Utgard - The Journey Within, which featured exclusively on the Prog Magazine website, detail the band's Cinematic Summer Tour digital shows which took place last summer. The events were collaborations with respected European festivals Roadburn, Beyond The Gates and Summer Breeze.

The releases will be available as a Wooden Boxset (ltd. edition 300 copies - handcrafted, personally named & numbered), Splatter Vinyl (ltd. edition 300 copies), 4 x CD/DVD boxset (ltd. edition 1000 copies), 4 x DVD (ltd. edition 1000 copies) and as digital albums.

At the same time Enslaved have announced that their upcoming European tour dates for May will now take place in February and March next year. You can see the dates below.

Enslaved Utgard European tour dates:

Feb 13: GER Berlin, Hole44

Feb 14: NED Utrecht, De Helling

Feb 16: UK Birmingham, 02 Institute

Feb 17: UK Glasgow, Classic Grand

Feb 18: UK Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

Feb 19: UK London, 229

Feb 21: FRA Paris, La Machine

Feb 22: FRA Toulouse, Le Metronum *new city

Feb 23: SPA Madrid, Caracol

Feb 24: SPA Barcelona, Boveda

Feb 25: FRA Lyon, CCO Villeurbanne

Feb 26: SWI Aarau, KiFF

Feb 28: GER Munich, Backstage Halle

Mar 1: GER Stuttgart, Wizemann

Mar 2: GER Cologne, Luxor

Mar 3: GER Frankfurt, Das Bett

Marr 4: GER Hamburg, Uebel & Gefährlich

Mar 5: GER Leipzig, Hellraiser

Previously purchased tickets remain valid. Please contact your ticket office/provider if any further information is required.

