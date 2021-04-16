Enslaved announce four live releases and reschedule tour to 2022

Norwegian prog metallers Enslaved have announced the release of no less than four live albums through Nuclear Blast Records on June 25. The Rise Of Ymir, Chronicles f The Northbound, Below The Lights and Utgard - The Journey Within were all recorded during the band's 2020 online Cinematic tour.
"We are so stoked about how these Cinematic Tour releases turned out; the sound is great and the packaging is beautiful and unique like the shows themselves," enthuses bassist Ivar Bjørnson. "The crown jewel for old vinyl collectors like ourselves has got to be the wooden box - handmade, numbered and named individually."
The Rise of Ymir chronicles the band's debut digital show, which took place on April 1st 2020 at USF, Bergen, as part of the Verftet Online Music Festival.
Chronicles of the Northbound, Below The Lights and Utgard - The Journey Within, which featured exclusively on the Prog Magazine website, detail the band's Cinematic Summer Tour digital shows which took place last summer. The events were collaborations with respected European festivals Roadburn, Beyond The Gates and Summer Breeze.
The releases will be available as a Wooden Boxset (ltd. edition 300 copies - handcrafted, personally named & numbered), Splatter Vinyl (ltd. edition 300 copies), 4 x CD/DVD boxset (ltd. edition 1000 copies), 4 x DVD (ltd. edition 1000 copies) and as digital albums.
At the same time Enslaved have announced that their upcoming European tour dates for May will now take place in February and March next year. You can see the dates below.
Enslaved Utgard European tour dates:
Feb 13: GER Berlin, Hole44
Feb 14: NED Utrecht, De Helling
Feb 16: UK Birmingham, 02 Institute
Feb 17: UK Glasgow, Classic Grand
Feb 18: UK Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
Feb 19: UK London, 229
Feb 21: FRA Paris, La Machine
Feb 22: FRA Toulouse, Le Metronum *new city
Feb 23: SPA Madrid, Caracol
Feb 24: SPA Barcelona, Boveda
Feb 25: FRA Lyon, CCO Villeurbanne
Feb 26: SWI Aarau, KiFF
Feb 28: GER Munich, Backstage Halle
Mar 1: GER Stuttgart, Wizemann
Mar 2: GER Cologne, Luxor
Mar 3: GER Frankfurt, Das Bett
Marr 4: GER Hamburg, Uebel & Gefährlich
Mar 5: GER Leipzig, Hellraiser
Previously purchased tickets remain valid. Please contact your ticket office/provider if any further information is required.