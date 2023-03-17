Einar Solberg shares video for uplifting new solo single A Beautiful Life

Leprous frontman Einar Solberg has released a video for A Beautiful Life, the second single toi be released from. his upcoming debut solo album 16 which will be released through InsideOut Music on June 2.

"16 is a very diverse album, and A Beautiful Life is probably the most accessible song of the entire record," Solberg states. "On most songs I’ve collaborated with other composers, but this is one out of four solo songs."‘

A Beautiful Life features Einar joined by Agent Fresco's Keli Guðjónsson (drums), Tor Egil Kreken (bass), Raphael Weinroth-Browne (cello), Bent Knee's Chris Baum (violin) and Ben Levin (guitar) and Magnus Børmark (guitar).

Solberg has also collaborated with Ishahn and Star Of Ash on the new album. 16 was mixed by mixed by Adam Noble (Placebo, Biffy Clyro, Nothing But Thieves) and mastered by Robin Schmidt (The 1975, Placebo, The Gaslight Anthem, etc.).

Solberg will debut his solo material live with two exclusive shows at the Eindhoven & London editions of Prognosis Festival in April.

16 will be released on Ltd CD digipak, gatefold 180g 2LP + LP-booklet & digitally.

Pre-order 16.