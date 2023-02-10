Einar Solberg launches solo career with video for Grotto

Leprous frontman Einar Solberg launche his solo career today with the release of his new solo single Grotto. You can watch the promo vide for the single below.

Grotto was written with Magnus Børmark, best known as a member of Norwegian alt-folk troupe Gåte and also features Keli Guðjónsson (Agent Fresco) on drums, Tor Egil Kreken on bass, Raphael Weinroth-Browne (Leprous touring member) on cello & Chris Baum (Bent Knee) on violin.

Grotto is taken from 16, Solberg's upcoming debut solo album which will be released through InsideOut Music on June 2. Solberg describes 16 as "the closest I’ve ever come to writing a concept album."

“It’s called 16 because that’s when the first really, really bad things started happening to me in life," he explains. "From 16 to 19, there were a lot of very life-defining moments that happened to me, and that changed me,” he says. “That’s when I kind of lost my innocence and I started realising that life is serious and bad shit can happen. A lot of pretty drastic things happened within those three years. But this album is not only about the bad things. It’s also about some of the career-defining moments, like the moment I started playing with the band and began to find a community to belong to. Emotionally, I’m a bit of everything, so it covers the entire emotional spectrum!"

As well as the aforementioned musicians Solberg has also collaborated with Ishahn and Star Of Ash. 16 was mixed by mixed by Adam Noble (Placebo, Biffy Clyro, Nothing But Thieves) and mastered by Robin Schmidt (The 1975, Placebo, The Gaslight Anthem, etc.).

Solberg will debut his solo material live with two exclusive shows at the Eindhoven & London editions of Prognosis Festival in April.

16 will be released on Ltd CD digipak, gatefold 180g 2LP + LP-booklet & digitally.

Pre-order 16.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Einar Solberg: 16

1.16 (feat. Raphael Weinroth-Browne)

2. Remember Me

3. A Beautiful Life

4. Where All The Twigs Broke (feat. Star Of Ash)

5. Metacognitive (feat. Raphael Weinroth-Browne)

6. Home (feat. Ben Levin)

7. Blue Light (feat. Asger Mygind)

8. Grotto (feat. Magnus Børmark)

9. Splitting The Soul (feat. Ihsahn)

10. Over The Top

11. The Glass Is Empty (feat. Tóti Guðnason)