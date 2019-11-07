Watch Boston proggers Bent Knee live in session

Bent Knee have released a live video to accompany the single Catch Light, from You Know What They Mean, which is out now via InsideOut. The clip has been filmed by DeSant Productions at Big Nice Studios, the same place where the Boston band recorded the album.

The six-piece says of the track, "Catch Light is about the pressure women feel to shrink themselves and their ideas. The song is the culmination of over a year of collaborative sonic experiments and marks a drastically new direction for the band.”

Bent Knee have also released a special clip with band members Ben Levin and Vince Welch breaking down the creation of the song from its humble beginnings during a writing session at violinist Chris Baum’s house.



Bent Knee formed in Boston in 2009 as a collaborative determined to push the boundaries of pop and rock, combining all their influences into a seamless, thrilling whole. The band have gone from strength to strength in recent years. Their last three albums, 2017’s Land Animal, 2016’s Say So and 2014’s Shiny Eyed Babies, were hailed as significant art rock achievements. The band tour North American this winter.

The full list of shows are:

11/7 - Rochester, NY - The Montage Music Hall

11/8 - Akron, OH - Musica

11/9 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme

11/10 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

11/12 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry

11/14 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

11/15 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

11/16 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

11/17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

11/19 - Seattle, WA - Columbia City Theater

11/20 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

11/21 - Portland, OR - Dante's

11/22 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

11/23 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

11/24 - Los Angeles, CA - Bootleg Theater

11/25 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

11/27 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock Live

11/29 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

11/30 - Dallas, TX - Three Links

12/1 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

12/3 - Atlanta, GA - Purgatory at The Masquerade

12/4 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

12/5 - Orlando, FL - The Social

12/6 - Charlotte, NC - The State Theatre

12/7 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

12/8 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

12/10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall

12/11 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

12/12 - Fairfield, CT - StageOne

12/13 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

12/14 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge