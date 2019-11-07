Watch Boston proggers Bent Knee live in session

Bent Knee have released a live video to accompany the single Catch Light, from You Know What They Mean, which is out now via InsideOut. The clip has been filmed by DeSant Productions at Big Nice Studios, the same place where the Boston band recorded the album.
The six-piece says of the track, "Catch Light is about the pressure women feel to shrink themselves and their ideas. The song is the culmination of over a year of collaborative sonic experiments and marks a drastically new direction for the band.”
Bent Knee have also released a special clip with band members Ben Levin and Vince Welch breaking down the creation of the song from its humble beginnings during a writing session at violinist Chris Baum’s house.
Bent Knee formed in Boston in 2009 as a collaborative determined to push the boundaries of pop and rock, combining all their influences into a seamless, thrilling whole. The band have gone from strength to strength in recent years. Their last three albums, 2017’s Land Animal, 2016’s Say So and 2014’s Shiny Eyed Babies, were hailed as significant art rock achievements. The band tour North American this winter.
The full list of shows are:
11/7 - Rochester, NY - The Montage Music Hall
11/8 - Akron, OH - Musica
11/9 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme
11/10 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen
11/12 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry
11/14 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar
11/15 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
11/16 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall
11/17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
11/19 - Seattle, WA - Columbia City Theater
11/20 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
11/21 - Portland, OR - Dante's
11/22 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
11/23 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz
11/24 - Los Angeles, CA - Bootleg Theater
11/25 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room
11/27 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock Live
11/29 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room
11/30 - Dallas, TX - Three Links
12/1 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
12/3 - Atlanta, GA - Purgatory at The Masquerade
12/4 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar
12/5 - Orlando, FL - The Social
12/6 - Charlotte, NC - The State Theatre
12/7 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
12/8 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
12/10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall
12/11 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
12/12 - Fairfield, CT - StageOne
12/13 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes
12/14 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge