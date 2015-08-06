Agent Fresco stream Destrier in full

Agent Fresco have made their latest album available to stream in full ahead of its official launch.

Destrier will be released on August 7 via Long Branch Records and is the Icelandic band’s follow-up to 2010’s A Long Time Listening. Hear all 15 track via their website.

The album is described as “a journey through every guitar-driven genre developed before, with influences ranging from classical music to philosophy, from poetry to ancient myth, to create their very own brew of emotionally packed pieces.”

Destrier is available to pre-order in a variety of bundles or via iTunes.

They’ve also announced a short run of UK shows in November to support the release.

Destrier tracklist

01. Let Them See Us 02. Dark Water 03. Pyre 04. Destrier 05. Wait For Me 06. Howls 07. The Autumn Red 08. Citadel 09. See Hell 10. Let Fall The Curtain 11. Bemoan 12. Angst 13. Death Rattle 14. Mono No Aware 15. Stillness (Bonus)

Nov 22: Leeds Belgrave Music Hall Nov 23: Glasgow Ivory Blacks Nov 24: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms Nov 25: London Dingwalls