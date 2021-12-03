D’Virgilio, Morse & Jennings unveil brand new video for Julia

Nick D’Virgilio (Big Big Train, ex-Spock’s Beard), Neal Morse (Transatlantic, NMB), and Ross Jennings (Haken, Novena) have released their very first official video for the song Julia, which you can watch in full below.

It's taken from the band's debut album Troika, which will be released through InsideOut Music on February 25.

"With my original demo clocking in at around the eight-minute mark and possibly leaning too close to 'prog epic' than the singer/songwriter vibe we were attempting to present on this record," expalisn Ross Jennings. "Neal arranged my lengthy ballad into something more concise, in-keeping with the album’s essence and writing in a powerful new chorus in the process!

“This one was all about the three-part vocal harmony interplay and ‘pull-at-the-heartstring’ lyrics which deals with themes of regret and forgiveness in the context of a broken father-daughter relationship.”

Recorded during lockdown, acoustic anthems, charged rockers and sensitive ballads are all part of the mix, and the unique blend of the three voices and styles have created an album in which you will encounter these musicians in a way you've never heard before.

“Neal and Nick and Spock’s have been a huge influence on me,” Ross Jennings tells Prog Magazine in our latest issue. “So to be asked to be in that Spock’s sandwich, sort of in the middle of this reunion of sorts, is such a surreal thing.

“All I can say is don’t expect Spock’s meets Haken. It’s really about our three individual personalities as songwriters. I would say it’s more akin to Crosby, Stills and Nash - that kind of vibe.”

Troika will be available as limited edition CD, gatefold 2LP+CD and as a digital album. Each format includes a bonus alternative version of Julia.

Pre-order Troika.