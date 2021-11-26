ELP's Tarkus at 50 on the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now!

Emerson, Lake & Palmer's Tarkus is 50 this year, and we celebrate the album on the cover of the brand new issue of Prog Magazine, which is on sale now.

Tarkus is arguably one of THE highlights of the 50+ year career of ELP. In the new issue of Prog we go behind the scenes of the making of the 1971 album with a brand new interview with Carl Palmer. We also feature an exclusive extract from the brand new ELP book about the album. And Carl also discusses his lengthy career as well as the ELP book and the new ELP live box set too.

The new issue also comes with a 2022 calendar depicting the art of Hugh Syme, the graphic artist who worked with Rush for so many years, and who has also worked with the likes of Dream Theater, Supertramp, Styx, Megadeth, Nevermore, Tiles and more.

We also feature the Prog Magazine writers' albums of the year - always a talking point among readers/ So what has been voted Album of The Year this year?

Also in Prog 125...

Hugh Syme - the graphic artist discusses his work with Canadian legends Rush

Summer's End Festival - we go behind the scenes and review the bands as the festival returns post-Covid

Caravan - Pye Hastings and co are back with an excellent new studio album

Ross Jennings - the Haken singer takes time out to invest in a solo career and we find out more

Mastodon - the Atlanta proggers tell us about the tragedy that’s informed their new album

Glass Hammer - the US band put the rock into prog rock with their new concept album

Public Service Broadcasting - We discover why the quartet set their latest concept work against the backdrop of Berlin

Donner - White Willow’s Jacob Holm-Lupo digs out the vintage synthesisers

Diagonal - UK proggers tell us all about their inventive new album, 4

Critics' Choice - it’s that time of year again. What was the Prog writers’ top album of 2021?

Stephen W Tayler - best known as remixer to the likes of VdGG and Peter Gabriel, Stephen tells us all about his own latest musical project

Michal Lapaj - the Riverside keyboard player discusses a prog world full of Pink Floyd, Marillion and, er, Brazilian 70s porn music in My Prog!

Plus album reviews from Cynic, Pink Floyd, Frank Zappa, Maybeshewill, Pentangle, Jonny Greenwood, Elbow, Popol Vuh, Rachel Flowers, PFM, Hedvig Mollestad, Alan Parsons, Chick Corea, Glass Hammer, A Formal Horse, Galahad Electric Company, Donner, Lindy-Fay Hella/Dei Farne, Ocatine Sky, Soup, Dynatron, Viriditas, The Ocean and more!

And live reviews from Hawkwind, Jethro Tull, Wobbler, The Pineapple Thief, Jack

Hues and Enslaved.

And music from Cyan, Mriana Semkina, Rob Reed, Alex Canion and more on the free CD

