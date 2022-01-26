Trending

Dream Theater share new video for Transcending Time

Dream Theater will tour the UK in April with TesseracT as support

Prog metal legends Dream Theater have released a video for Transcending Time, which you can watch in full below. The track is taken from the band's recently released album A View From The Top Of The World.

Transcending Time is the fourth video unveiled from the band’s latest album and is another CGI creation by long-time collaborator Wayne Joyner. 

At the same time the band announced that UK prog rockers TesseracT will be the support act for the band's upcoming UK live dates in April.

"We're very excited to be able to announce that we’ll be on tour though the UK in support of Dream Theater this April," say TesseracT. "We can’t wait to get back on a stage."

Dream Theater recently rescheduled dates for their Top Of The World Tour of North America which now kick off next week in Arizona on February 2. The tour will mark the first live performances of music from the band’s latest release A View From The Top Of The World. Arch Echo will be the opener on all dates in the United States and Falset will be the opener on all of the dates in Canada. Label-mates Devin Townsend join the band for the mainland European dates, which conclude June 1 in Turkey.

Dream Theater have previously released videos for Awaken The Master, The Alien and Invisible Monsters.

