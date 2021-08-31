Dream Theater announce UK tour dates for April

US prog metallers Dream Theater have announced their European touring plans for 2022, which include three UK arena shows in April.

The band will play Belfast, Newcastle and London as part of a wider tour that starts a the Belfast SSE Arena on Wednesday April 20 and runs through to Istanbul in Turkey on June 1.

The band will release their 15th studio album, View From The Top Of The World, through InsideOut Music on October 22.

"We approach every album like it’s our first," says frontman James LaBrie. "It’s been such a great ride, but we’re not going to stop."

A View From The Top Of The World was produced by Petrucci at the band's new DTHQ (Dream Theater Headquarters), a "combination live recording studio, rehearsal space, control room, equipment storage, and creative hive," which was completed just as the band was forced to abandon its tour in support of Distance Over Time and the 20th anniversary of the classic Scenes From A Memory.

Pre-order A View From The Top Of The World.

Dream Theater UK tour dates:

April 20: Belfast SSE Arena

April 21: Newcastle Utilita Arena

April 23: London SSE Arena Wembley

More information on all dates, tickets for all upcoming shows, as well as VIP packages can be found at the band's website.