Dream Theater launch video for epic Invisible Monsters single

Prog metal legends Dream Theater have released a video for Invisible Monsters, taken from the band's upcoming album A View From The Top Of The World.

“It was written after we’d written a bunch of material," says guitarist John Petrucci. "A lot of the music was super energetic and upbeat tempo-wise. Mike [drummer Mike Mangini] suggested we do something a little different though. So, we started working on a more mid-temp song. The hook, riff, and melody changed so naturally.

"I equate it to Pull Me Under back in the day where we’d just start playing, something would come out, and we’d be like, ‘Whoa, that’s cool’. There’s a serendipitous moment where it happens. Lyrically, it’s about how anxiety plagues people. It’s like there’s an invisible monster beating you. You don’t see it, but it’s haunting you all of the time."

The release of Invisible Monsters follows the launch of the first single from the album, The Alien, last month.

A View From The Top Of The World is now available for pre-order in various configurations including a limited deluxe box including gatefold 2LP (180g bright gold vinyl) with exclusive alternate cover, limited deluxe 2CD+Blu-ray artbook with exclusive alternate cover, Zoetrope Slipmat, Beanie, Enamel Keychain, 8 x artcards, Poster, Hand-Numbered Certificate of Authenticity in a Lift-off Lid Box.

The album is also available in a limited Deluxe 2CD+Blu-ray Artbook, Special Edition CD Digipak, Gatefold 180g 2LP+CD+LP-booklet. The Blu-ray contains a 5.1 surround sound mix with full album animations, plus Digging For A Spark - A View From Inside DTHQ, a specially filmed documentary that gives a glimpse behind the scenes of the band’s new home-base and the making of the new album. The first part of the documentary is now available on YouTube (below).

Dream Theater tour the US and Canada from late October, and return to Europe in April 2022. Full dates below.

Oct 28: Mesa Arts Center, AZ

Oct 29: San Diego Civic Theater, CA~

Oct 30: Los Angeles Microsoft Theater, CA

Nov 01: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Noc 02: Portland Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, OR~

Nov 04: Seattle Paramount Theatre, WA

Nov 06: Denver Paramount, CO~

Nov 08: Minneapolis State Theatre, MN

Nov 09: Milwaukee Miller High Life Theatre, WI

Nov 11: Chicago The Chicago Theatre, IL

Nov 12: Akron Goodyear Theater, OH

Nov 13: Toronto Meridian Hall, Canada

Nov 15: Ottawa National Arts Centre, Canada

Nov 16: Quebec Grand Theatre de Quebec, Canada

Nov 17: Laval Place Bell, Canada

Nov 19: Rochester Kodak Center, NY

Nov 20: Philadelphia The Met Philadelphia, PA

Nov 21: Washington Warner Theatre, DC

Nov 23: Boston Boch Center - Wang Theatre, MA

Nov 28: Wallingford Toyota Oakdale Theatre, CT

Nov 29: Red Bank Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, NJ

Nov 30: Brooklyn Kings Theatre, NY

Dec 02: Charlotte Ovens Auditorium, NC

Dec 03: Cincinnati nAndrew J Brady ICON Music Center, OH

Dec 04: St Louis Peabody Opera House, MO

Dec 06: Nashville Grand Ole Opry House, TN

Dec 07: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

Dec 09: Dallas The Factory, TX

Dec 10: Austin ACL Live at The Moody Theater, TX

Dec 11: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Dec 13: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Dec 14: Saint Petersburg Mahaffey Theater, FL

Apr 20: Belfast SSE Arena, UK

Apr 21: Newcastle Upon Tyne Metro Radio Arena, UK

Apr 23: London The SSE Arena, UK

Apr 25: Paris Le Dôme de Paris, France

Apr 26: Rennes Le Liberte, France

Apr 27: Floirac Bordeaux Métropole Arena, France

Apr 29: Lisbon Cinema City Campo Pequeno, Portugal

May 03: Toulouse Zénith de Toulouse, France

May 04: Geneva Arena, Switzerland

May 06: Rome Palalottomatica, Italy

May 07: Milan Mediolanum Forum, Italy

May 08: Padova Kioene Arena, Italy

May 10: Budapest Arena, Hungary

May 11: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

May 13: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

May 15: Esch-sur-alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

May 17: Partille Arena, Sweden

May 19: Oslo Spektrum Arena, Norway

May 20: Trondheim Spektrum, Norway

May 23: Berlin Admiralspalast, Germany

May 24: Krakau Tauron Arena, Poland

May 27: Zagreb Dom Sportova, Croatia

May 29: Bucharest Romexpo, Romania

May 30: Sofia National Palace of Culture, Bulgaria

Jun 01: İstanbul Kucukciftlik Park, Turkey

Sep 02: Rio De Janeiro Rock In Rio, Brazil

Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

A View From The Top Of The World tracklist

1) The Alien (9:32)

2) Answering The Call (7:35)

3) Invisible Monster (6:31)

4) Sleeping Giant (10:05)

5) Transcending Time (6:25)

6) Awaken The Master (9:47)

7) A View From The Top Of The World (20:24)