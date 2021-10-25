Dream Theater release new video for the epic Awaken The Master

Prog metal legends Dream Theater have released a video for Awaken The Master, taken from the band's recently released album A View From The Top Of The World. The new song also sees the first recorded use of an eight-string guitar by John Petrucci ever.

“It’s the last song we wrote," Petrucci explains. "It’s also the first time I’ve used my eight-string guitar, which was fun for me. Back in the day when we were writing Awake, I’d always wanted to play a seven-string. So, I ordered myself one. I wanted to be inspired again by the instrument without any pre-conception. I used it, and I wrote in my style on the eight-string. It was actually a prototype!

"Awaken The Master purposefully starts with guitar only. John Myung wrote the lyrics. Recently, I heard him say, ‘The master was your heart’. He was referring to awakening your heart. It’s one of the heavier songs on the record due to the range of the instrument."

Dream Theater have previously released videos for The Alien and Invisible Monsters, both taken from the new album.

Dream Theater recently postponed their US tour dates to 2022 in the face of continued Covid uncertainty. The band's UK live dates as part of their European tour will still go ahead as planned.

Dream Theater UK tour dates:

April 20: Belfast SSE Arena

April 21: Newcastle Utilita Arena

April 23: London SSE Arena Wembley

More information on all dates, tickets for all upcoming shows, as well as VIP packages can be found at the band's website.

Get A View From The Top Of The World.