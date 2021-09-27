Dream Theater postpone US tour dates to 2022

US prog metallers Dream Theater have announced that they have decided to postpone their US tour dates, which were scheduled for October and December 2021 to early 2022. The band have cited continued instability caused by the Covid pandemic.

Currently the bands European and UK tour dates, which were announced for April 2022 earlier this month, have not been affected.



In a statement, the band stated: "In light of current instabilities to touring that remain due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we feel confident that this is the right decision. Know that we are as disappointed as you are that we will have to wait a little longer to bring Dream Theater music to you live. We miss performing for you all and can’t wait until we can be on stage bringing our new album and fan-favourites to you.



"This was an extraordinarily challenging decision to make but needed to be done after taking into consideration the varying local mandates across North America. In an effort to present the absolute most complete and engaging Dream Theater experience that our fans around the globe have come to expect, we feel we are all best served to postpone all touring activities to early 2022. At this time, we ask that everyone hold on to their tickets as we are working frantically to finalise the reschedule of all of these dates. All shows are currently being re-booked to begin in February 2022. Please keep an eye on our website, and we’ll have a complete, updated itinerary shortly. All previously purchased tickets will be honoured. Please consult your local point of purchase for any inquiries regarding refunds.



"We know that we all have eagerly awaited a return to normalcy, and the opportunity to enjoy live Dream Theater music together again. We apologize profusely but hope that everyone can understand the logic behind this decision.



"Playing music for our fans is all we ever want to do. We look forward to seeing each and every one of our fans as soon as possible. We wish it could have been sooner, but we are counting the days until we can see you all again. Thank you, Dream Theater."

Dream Theater will release their fifteenth studio album, A View From The Top Of The World, through InsideOut Music on October 22.