Neal Morse Band outline latest live pack

The Neal Morse Band will release latest live pack Alive Again on August 5th, he’s announced.
The three-disc set includes a DVD and two CDs, recorded during their world tour in support of studio album The Grand Experiment, which took place in early 2015, featuring Mike Portnoy, Randy George, Eric Gillette and Bill Hubauer.
Morse says: “The Alive Again tour and this DVD is one of the finest we’ve ever done. I think you all are really going to dig it. Check it out and you’ll understand how amazing this band is – I love it!”
It will available for pre-order via Radiant Records from June 21.
Neal Morse Band: Alive Again tracklist
CD1
- Alive Again Intro
- The Call
- Leviathan
- The Grand Experiment
- Harm’s Way
- Keyboard Solo
- The Creation
- There Is Nothing That God Can’t Change
CD2
- Waterfall
- Guitar Solo
- In The Fire
- Alive Again
- Rejoice
- Oh Lord, My God
- Reunion
- King Jesus