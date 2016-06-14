Orphaned Land’s Kobi Farhi reveals soundtrack side-project

Orphaned Land singer Kobi Farhi and Amaseffer drummer Erez Yohanan have revealed they’re working on a concept album together.
The pair are collaborating on a soundtrack with other Orphaned Land members for theatre production Kna’an, which is the brainchild of director Walter Wayers. He’s written a play which tells the biblical story of Abraham with a modern perspective.
The soundtrack is set for release on August 26 via Century Media Records and is said to feature “ballads and metal songs about all the characters and inner conflicts of the heroes in this complex episode – a story that still reflects until this day the three Abrahamic religions.”
Further album details will be issued in due course.
Orphaned Land, meanwhile, have several festival shows planned over the coming months and will head out on the road to celebrate their 25th anniversary in November.
Orphaned Land 2016 tour dates
Jun 19: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 23: Ginosar Nof Ginosar, Israel
July 07: Mirova Basinfirefest, Czech Republic
Jul 15: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain
Jul 25: Tolmin Metaldays, Slovenia
Aug 05: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 06: Caransebes Gugulan Rock Fest, Romania
Nov 03: Bochum Matrix, Germany
Nov 04: Uden Nieuwe Pul, Netherlands
Nov 05: Bremen TBA, Germany
Nov 06: Copenhagen Loppen, Denmark
Nov 07: Hamburg Marx, Germany
Nov 08: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany
Nov 09: Munich Backstage, Germany
Nov 10: Prague TBA, Czech Republic
Nov 11: Wroclaw Firlej, Poland
Nov 12: Bratislava Randel Club, Slovakia
Nov 13: Cremona Midian Live, Italy
Nov 14: Florence TBA, Italy
Nov 15: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Nov 16: Lyon Coo Vileurbainne, France
Nov 17: Paris Devan Du Monde, France
Nov 18: Rotterdam Baroeg, Holland
Nov 19: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium
Nov 20: London Underworld, UK