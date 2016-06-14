Orphaned Land’s Kobi Farhi reveals soundtrack side-project

Orphaned Land singer Kobi Farhi and Amaseffer drummer Erez Yohanan have revealed they’re working on a concept album together.

The pair are collaborating on a soundtrack with other Orphaned Land members for theatre production Kna’an, which is the brainchild of director Walter Wayers. He’s written a play which tells the biblical story of Abraham with a modern perspective.

The soundtrack is set for release on August 26 via Century Media Records and is said to feature “ballads and metal songs about all the characters and inner conflicts of the heroes in this complex episode – a story that still reflects until this day the three Abrahamic religions.”

Further album details will be issued in due course.

Orphaned Land, meanwhile, have several festival shows planned over the coming months and will head out on the road to celebrate their 25th anniversary in November.

Jun 19: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 23: Ginosar Nof Ginosar, Israel

July 07: Mirova Basinfirefest, Czech Republic

Jul 15: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Jul 25: Tolmin Metaldays, Slovenia

Aug 05: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 06: Caransebes Gugulan Rock Fest, Romania

Nov 03: Bochum Matrix, Germany

Nov 04: Uden Nieuwe Pul, Netherlands

Nov 05: Bremen TBA, Germany

Nov 06: Copenhagen Loppen, Denmark

Nov 07: Hamburg Marx, Germany

Nov 08: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany

Nov 09: Munich Backstage, Germany

Nov 10: Prague TBA, Czech Republic

Nov 11: Wroclaw Firlej, Poland

Nov 12: Bratislava Randel Club, Slovakia

Nov 13: Cremona Midian Live, Italy

Nov 14: Florence TBA, Italy

Nov 15: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Nov 16: Lyon Coo Vileurbainne, France

Nov 17: Paris Devan Du Monde, France

Nov 18: Rotterdam Baroeg, Holland

Nov 19: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Nov 20: London Underworld, UK