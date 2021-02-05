Downes Braide Association unveil emotive video for new single Today

Melodic prog duo Downes Braide Association, the partnership between Yes keyboard player Geoff Downes and singer and producer Chris Braide, have released a video for their latest single, Today. It's the third single to be taken from the pair's new album Halcyon Days, which is released through Cherry Red today, February 5.

“Today Is about being in love with a moment that can never last,” says Braide, “and treasuring the feeling that fleeting moment, brings. The lyric is truly from the heart.”

“Today is DBA's 21st Century take on the romance of spending a perfect day with someone you love," adds Downes. "Here's to more perfect days - today, together and beyond.”

Halcyon Hymns is the fifth DBA collaboration and follows their previous critically-acclaimed studio albums Pictures Of You (2012), Suburban Ghosts (2015) and Skyscraper Souls (2017). The duo have also released Live In England (2019) recorded at their first ever concert at Trading Boundaries, East Sussex, in 2018.

Halcyon Hymns features brand new artwork from Roger Dean, which you can view below, along with the album tracklisting, as well as contributions from Big Big Train singer David Longdon and Marc Almond.

Halcyon Hymns will be released as a CD/DVD package on February 5 and as a white vinyl double album on March 5.

Get Halcyon Hymns CD.

Pre-order white vinyl.