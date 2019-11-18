Downes Braide Association launch Lighthouse video

Downes Braide Association have released a video showcasing their track Lighthouse.

The song originally appeared on Geoff Downes and Chris Braide’s 2017 album Skyscraper Souls with the new video taken from their upcoming album Live In England.

It'll be released on 2CD/DVD on November 29 through Cherry Red Records, with a 2LP edition out on February 14. The album artwork was created by Roger Dean.

Live In England was filmed and recorded at Downes Braide Association's first-ever live show together which tool place at the UK’s Trading Boundaries on September 28, 2018.

Yes keyboardist Downes said: “It was a most memorable evening and we believe we have managed to capture the magic of the whole night.

“Chris and I were supported by some amazing musicians – Andy Hodge, Dave Colquhoun and David Longdon and narrated by Barney Ashton Bullock.

“As well as songs from our albums we have added some extra special treats and we hope it gives a rare insight into the special songwriting and production relationship Chris and I have developed over the last decade on the journey that is DBA.

“We sincerely hope you enjoy the music with us from this very special occasion, in a raw and live setting, and we thank you for all your support.”

Downes Braide Association will return to the UK’s Trading Boundaries on February 14 and 15 next year.

Tickets for are priced at £35 for standing, or £65 with a dining option and are now available from the venue website.

Downes Braide Association: Live In England

1. Skyscraper Souls

2. Machinery Of Fate

3. Live Twice

4. Vanity

5. Suburban Ghosts

6. Bolero / Video Killed The Radio Star

7. Glacier Girl

8. Angel On Your Shoulder

9. Tomorrow

10. Lighthouse

11. Skin Deep

12. Darker Times

13. Finale

14. Heat Of The Moment

15. The Smile Has Left Your Eyes

16. Dreaming Of England