Don Broco to support Bring Me The Horizon on UK tour

Don Broco have been confirmed as support for Bring Me The Horizon’s upcoming UK winter tour.

They’ll team up for seven shows in November, starting in Birmingham and wrapping up in Glasgow. Basement are also on the bill.

Don Broco recently released their new single Everybody and they’re currently on the road, playing their albums Priorities and Automatic in full on consecutive nights.

On Everybody, frontman Rob Damiani previously said: “It sounds like Don Broco, but at the same time I don’t think it sounds like anything we’ve ever done before.

“It’s got elements from Automatic in, it’s got elements from Priorities in and it’s also got a lot of new ideas. It’s just an out and out banger.”

Don Broco recently announced they had signed with the newly-formed SharpTone Records, along with Miss May I, We Came As Romans and Attila.

The label is the brainchild of Nuclear Blast executives Markus Staiger and Shawn Keith.

Bring Me The Horizon and Don Broco UK tour 2016

Oct 31: London O2 Arena

Nov 01: Bournemouth BIC

Nov 02: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Nov 04: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Nov 05: London O2 Arena

Nov 06: Sheffield Arena

Nov 08: Manchester Arena

Nov 09: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Don Broco aim to stand out from the crowd