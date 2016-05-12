Don Broco announce UK tour

Don Broco have announced a UK summer tour.

They’ll play two dates in each city, performing their 2012 debut album Priorities and 2015’s Automatic on consecutive evenings.

The run of double dates kick off at Manchester’s Gorilla on July 24 and 25 and wrap up with two shows at Bristol’s Marble Factory on August 15 and 16.

Automatic was produced by Jason Perry, with the band’s guitarist Simon Delaney reporting his influence behind the desk encouraged them to take a different approach in the studio.

He said: “One of the main things Jason pushed us to do as a band was to stop trying to be so perfect in every respect. He told us that perfection isn’t what makes a great record, it’s about the feeling and connection.”

Tickets for all dates go on general sale tomorrow (May 13) from 10am GMT via the band’s website.

Don Broco Priorities and Automatic 2016 UK tour

Jul 24: Manchester Gorilla (Priorities)

Jul 25: Manchester Gorilla (Automatic)

Jul 26: Glasgow Oran Mor (Priorities)

Jul 27: Glasgow Oran Mor (Automatic)

Jul 28: Newcastle Riverside (Priorities)

Jul 29: Newcastle Riverside (Automatic)

Jul 31: Birmingham O2 Institute 2 (Priorities)

Aug 01: Birmingham O2 Institute 2 (Automatic)

Aug 03: Leeds Key Club (Priorities)

Aug 04: Leeds Key Club (Automatic)

Aug 05: Bedford Esquires (Priorities)

Aug 06: Bedford Esquires (Automatic)

Aug 08: London O2 Academy Islington (Priorities)

Aug 09: London O2 Academy Islington (Automatic)

Aug 10: Southampton Engine Rooms (Priorities)

Aug 11: Southampton Engine Rooms (Automatic)

Aug 13: Norwich Open (Priorities)

Aug 14: Norwich Open (Automatic)

Aug 15: Bristol Marble Factory (Priorities)

Aug 16: Bristol Marble Factory (Automatic)

