"It’s absolutely insane to us that we are booked in these huge, historic and legendary venues!" Malevolence announce Where Only The Truth Is Spoken UK and European tour, featuring their biggest ever headline shows

Malevolence have announced their biggest headline shows to date, in support of their forthcoming Where Only The Truth Is Spoken album.

Having recently announced the imminent arrival of their fourth album, due on June 20 via Nuclear Blast, and shared the Snatch-inspired video for new single If It's All The Same To You, the Sheffield metalcore quintet have now revealed plans for an 11-date headline tour across Europe and the UK in October/November.



The tour will kick off in Toulouse, France at the Bikini Club on October 27, and close at London's Brixton Academy on November 9.

In a statement announcing the tour, frontman Alex Taylor says, "We are very excited to announce the biggest headline tour of career yet…It’s absolutely insane to us that we are booked in these huge, historic & legendary venues and we need all of your support to prove to the world of metal that we are capable to smash them as a headliner. We put together the sickest support bill we could possibly find, featuring some of the coolest current bands from across the world – with the goal of creating the biggest and baddest Malev show of all time. We can’t wait."

Malevolence Where Only The Truth Is Spoken tour

Oct 27: Toulouse Bikini Club, France

Oct 28: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France

Oct 30: Munich Backstage, Germany

Oct 31: Leipzig Felsenkeller, Germany



Nov 01: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Nov 02: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Nov 04: Tilburg 013, Holland

Nov 05: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Nov 06: Ghent Vooruit, Belgium

Nov 08: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK

Nov 09: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

A post shared by MALEVOLENCE (@malevolenceriff) A photo posted by on

Watch the video for If It's All The Same To You, featuring Snatch villain Brick Top (Alan Ford), below.

MALEVOLENCE - If It's All The Same To You (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On