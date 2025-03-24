"It’s absolutely insane to us that we are booked in these huge, historic and legendary venues!" Malevolence announce Where Only The Truth Is Spoken UK and European tour, featuring their biggest ever headline shows

Yorkshire metalcore troupe Malevolence announce "the biggest and baddest Malev show of all time"

Malevolence
Malevolence have announced their biggest headline shows to date, in support of their forthcoming Where Only The Truth Is Spoken album.

Having recently announced the imminent arrival of their fourth album, due on June 20 via Nuclear Blast, and shared the Snatch-inspired video for new single If It's All The Same To You, the Sheffield metalcore quintet have now revealed plans for an 11-date headline tour across Europe and the UK in October/November.

The tour will kick off in Toulouse, France at the Bikini Club on October 27, and close at London's Brixton Academy on November 9.

In a statement announcing the tour, frontman Alex Taylor says, "We are very excited to announce the biggest headline tour of career yet…It’s absolutely insane to us that we are booked in these huge, historic & legendary venues and we need all of your support to prove to the world of metal that we are capable to smash them as a headliner. We put together the sickest support bill we could possibly find, featuring some of the coolest current bands from across the world – with the goal of creating the biggest and baddest Malev show of all time. We can’t wait."

Malevolence Where Only The Truth Is Spoken tour

Oct 27: Toulouse Bikini Club, France
Oct 28: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France
Oct 30: Munich Backstage, Germany
Oct 31: Leipzig Felsenkeller, Germany

Nov 01: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
Nov 02: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany
Nov 04: Tilburg 013, Holland
Nov 05: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Nov 06: Ghent Vooruit, Belgium
Nov 08: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK
Nov 09: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Watch the video for If It's All The Same To You, featuring Snatch villain Brick Top (Alan Ford), below.

MALEVOLENCE - If It's All The Same To You (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube MALEVOLENCE - If It's All The Same To You (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube
Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.

