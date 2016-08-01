Corey Taylor shares room-trashing tips

Corey Taylor has revealed his tips for trashing hotel rooms – even though he says he’s only done it once.
The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman offered the light-hearted advice during his appearance on BBC Radio 4 panel show The Museum Of Curiosity.
Asked whether he’d indulged in room-trashing, Taylor said: “I did once, years ago when I was still drinking.
“I don’t recommend it, because they pile on charges that you didn’t know you’d accrued.
- The first reaction to Korn's new song Rotting In Vain
- The Class Of 2000: Where Are They Now?
- Dear Donald Trump: here are the songs that will get you elected President
- Vote for your favourite album of the 21st century
“But this was back in the days of tube TVs, which do a lot of damage – especially when you get a good strong cord and you start waving it about.
“I didn’t break the window, but I broke the wall.”
Later in the episode, Taylor discusses his theories on alien abduction explains why he’d like a deep-fried chicken wing preserved for posterity.
Slipknot are currently touring North America with Marilyn Manson – a trip that was delayed while Taylor underwent emergency surgery breaking his neck without knowing it.
Corey Taylor has fan kicked out of Slipknot show for ‘disrespect’
Corey Taylor to kicked-out fan’s girlfriend: ‘Get a better dude’