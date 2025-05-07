Yungblud announces world tour in support of forthcoming album Idols

By ( Louder ) published

Two months on from his second Bludfest event in England, Yungblud will start touring the world again

Yungblud
(Image credit: Press)

Yungblud has announced an extensive world tour in support of his forthcoming fourth album, Idols.

The 27-year-old Doncaster-born musician (real name Dominic Harrison) revealed details of the follow-up to his 2022 self-titled album yesterday, May 6, and now he's shared his tour schedule for 2025.

Following on from his second bespoke Bludfest event, being staged at the National Bowl in Milton Keynes on June 21, the singer's world tour will commence on August 23 in Los Angeles.

Though venues for the tour have yet to be announced, Yungblud will tour North America through to September 21, and then launch the European leg of the trek in Amsterdam on October 4.

On the tour's North American leg, Yungblud will be supported by Arkansas singer-songwriter Sawyer Hill, with Palaye Royale joining for the European dates (excluding Zurich and Vienna).

Yungblud Idols world tour 2025

Aug 23: Los Angeles, CA
Aug 24: San Diego, CA
Aug 26: Salt Lake City, UT
Aug 28: Denver, CO
Aug 30: Austin, TX
Aug 31: Dallas, TX

Sep 02: Atlanta, GA
Sep 06: Washington, DC
Sep 09: Milwaukee, WI
Sep 10: Detroit, MI
Sep 12: Chicago, IL
Sep 14: Cleveland, OH
Sep 16: Brooklyn, NY
Sep 18: Philadelphia, PA
Sep 19: Boston, MA
Sep 21: Toronto, Canada

Oct 04: Amsterdam, Holland
Oct 05: Brussels, Belgium
Oct 07: Dusseldorf, Germany
Oct 08: Paris, France
Oct 09: Nantes, France
Oct 11: Madrid, Spain
Oct 14: Munich, Germany
Oct 15: Zurich, Switzerland
Oct 17: Prague, Czech Republic
Oct 18: Warsaw, Poland
Oct 20: Berlin, Germany
Oct 22: Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
Oct 24: Copenhagen, Denamrk
Oct 25: Stockholm, Sweden
Oct 27: Hamburg, Germany
Oct 29: Vienna, Austria
Oct 31: Bergamo, Italy

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on May 16.

Yungblud tour 2025

(Image credit: Yungblud)

Set for release on June 20, Idols is described by Yungblud as “a love letter to self-reclamation... to rock music... [and] to life; in all it’s fucking madness.”

“I wanted to make a project that didn’t focus on singles or anything else except feeling and world-building," he adds. "A project with no limitations.”

A press release for the record states that it finds Yungblud exploring "the theme of hero-worship; how we look to others for validation, often putting others’ lives on a pedestal at the expense of the richness of our own experiences."

Harrison says, “We turn to others for an identity before turning to ourselves. Self-belief, self-reclamation, self-evolution and change. As we grow up, we lose our belief in magic and mystery. We begin to rationalise everything; our cage walls build up. We compare ourselves to 15 different people before we’ve even had our breakfast."

Idols can be pre-ordered here.

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.

