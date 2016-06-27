Miss May I, We Came As Romans, Attila and more in SharpTone label launch

Miss May I, We Came As Romans and Attila are among six acts signed up by new label SharpTone Records.

It’s the brainchild of Nuclear Blast execs Markus Staiger and Shawn Keith, and the launch roster also includes Don Broco, Loathe and World War Me.

SharpTone say they’ll “encompass many multitude of genres and subgenres in rock music.” Their HQ is in Los Angeles with offices in the UK, Germany and Australia.

Keith reports: “We’re not just another record label – we’re a new music company, allowing artists to be as creative and passionate as they choose to be.”

All acts have confirmed SharpTone releases in the near future, while Loathe have issued a video for new track In Death and World War Me have streamed a promo for War Zone.

Attila frontman Fronz says: “We’re at an amazing point in our career, and we know these guys have the power we need to take things to the next level.

“We’re ready to dominate the planet with our new album – let’s fucking crush the world!”

Attila’s seventh album will be released later this year, as will Loathe’s Prepare Consume Proceed EP, Don Broco’s North American launch of Automatic and World War Me’s debut. We Came As Romans unveil new music in 2016 while Miss May I will deliver their sixth record in 2017.