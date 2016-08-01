Clutch release A Quick Death In Texas video

Clutch have released a video for their track A Quick Death In Texas, taken from last year’s album Psychic Warfare.

The follow-up to 2013’s Earth Rocker was launched in October via their own Weathermaker Music label.

Frontman Neil Fallon recently said the band wanted to avoid playing it safe with their music, adding: “There are artists who see success with a song then try different versions of that song for the rest of their career – and that sounds very depressing. I would rather take a risk and fail at it.”

Clutch commence a European tour later this month.

Aug 05: Katowice Off Festival, Poland

Aug 06: Rendsburg Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 07: Bremen Modernes, Germany

Aug 09: Malmo KB, Sweden

Aug 10: Helsinki Circus, Finland

Aug 12: Saarbrucken Rocco Del Schlacko Festival, Germany

Aug 13: Rothenburg Taubertal Festival, Germany

Aug 14: Eschwege Open Flair Festival, Germany

Aug 16: Bochum Zeche, Germany

Aug 17: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Aug 18: Hasselt Pukkelpop Festival, Belgium

Aug 19: Gampel Festival, Switzerland

Aug 21: Zagreb Tvorica Kulture, Croatia

Aug 22: Wiesen And There Come The Wolves Festival, Austria

Aug 24: Athens Gazi Music Hall, Greece

Aug 26: Paris Rock En Seine Festival, France

Aug 27: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 28: Leeds Festival, UK

Nov 30: Amsterdam Melweg, Netherlands

Dec 02: Munster Skaters Palace, Germany

Dec 03: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Dec 04: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Dec 06: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

