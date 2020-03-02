District 97 tease US tour video

US prog rockers District 97 have release a teaser video ahead of their forthcoming US tour. The Chicago-based quintet are currently on tour in support of their 2019 album Screens. You can watch the video in full below.

"It's immensely gratifying to us that Screens has been so warmly received," drummer Jonathan Schang tells Prog. "We had a tremendous time taking this music across the UK and Europe last Fall, and we're thrilled to bring this show to our homeland. To make things even more special, we'll be joined by incredible artists like Brand X, Nektar,The Tea Club, Randy McStine, and Rise Twain (featuring Brett Kull of Echolyn). These will be shows to remember!"

District 97 US tour dates:

March 2: Milwaukee, WI, Shank Hall w/Nektar

March 27: Chicago, IL, Reggies w/Brand X

March 29: Indianapolis, IN, Irving Theater w/Brand X

March 31: Pontiac, MI, Flagstar Strand Theatre w/Brand X

April 2: Louisville, KY, Odeon Louisville w/Grackle

April 3: Cincinnati, OH, Live at the Ludlow Garage w/Brand X

April 4: Baltimore, MD, Orion Studios w/Rise Twain (feat. Brett Kull of Echolyn)

April 5: Dunellen, NJ, Roxy & Dukes Roadhouse w/Randy McStine

April 8: Kennett Square, PA, Kennett Flash w/The Tea Club

April 9: Lowell, MA, Olympia's Zorba Music Hall w/The Tea Club & Rise Twain

Tickets available at http://www.district97.net/shows