District 97 release new video for Sheep

US prog rockers District 97 have released a brand new video for new song Sheep, which you can watch below. The song is taken from the band's forthcoming new album Screens, released through Cherry Red Records on October 4.

"We think we have the world at our fingertips," singer Leslie Hunt tells Prog. "But in reality we are sheep being led where we're told to go, with heads hanging low and faces aglow, ignoring our surroundings and harming our physical realm in that we tolerate it for short intervals, only to be sucked back into our cyber-reality of constant contact with our phones, and technology in general."

Screens can be pre-ordered here.

District 97 are currently on tour in Europe and begin a run of co-headline dates with UK prog rockers Maschine next Monday, preceding that with a headline slot at this year's Summer's End Festival in Chepstow, before flying back to America to play Pogtoberfest and support Flying Colors in Charles.

They will play:

UK Chepstow Summer's End Festival - 6

UK Bilston Robin 2 (w/Maschine) - 7

UK Leicester The Musician (w/Maschine) - 8

UK London 229 (w/Maschine) - 9

UK East Sussex Trading Boundaries (w/Maschine) - 10

USA Chicago Progtoberfest - 13

USA Charles Arcada Theater (w/Flying Colors) - 17

All ticket information available here.