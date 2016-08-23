Dillinger Escape Plan announce US tour

The Dillinger Escape Plan have announced a US tour which will take place in October and November.

They’ll hit the road in support of their upcoming sixth album Dissociation, which is due out on October 14. The shows will come after their previously announced appearance at Chicago’s Douglas Park on September 16. The new tour dates can be seen in bold below.

The New Jersey outfit recently announced they’ll go on indefinite hiatus following the tour cycle for the follow-up to 2013’s One Of Us Is The Killer – though vocalist Greg Puciato recently referred to it as a “breakup.”

He said: “There’s literally nothing on the record referencing our breakup. It’s not even something I was thinking about when I was writing.

“The band have been the most important thing in my life for the 15 years I’ve been a part of it. We all live in different states, but it’s always there, every single day. I’m always thinking about it. I’m always communicating with people about it.”

Speaking of the decision, he said: “No big, calamitous thing happened. It’s just a natural part of the trajectory of individuals’ personal lives and goals not lining up with the lifestyle of doing this. Shit happens.”

The Dillinger Escape Plan recently enlisted the help of a saxophonist and an audience member to fill in for Puciato when he missed their appearance at the 7th annual Gwar-BQ festival in Richmond, Virginia last weekend.

They’ve also announced an intimate warm-up show at London’s Old Blue Last tomorrow (August 24) ahead of this weekend’s Reading and Leeds festivals. Tickets are sold out.

Dissociation can be pre-ordered via SRC Records and iTunes.

Dillinger Escape Plan US tour 2016

Aug 27-28: Reading and Leeds Festivals, UK

Sep 16: Chicago Douglas Park, IL

Oct 12: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Oct 13: Providence Fete Music Hall, RI

Oct 14: Poughkeepsie Chance Theater, NY

Oct 15: New York Webster Hall, NY

Oct 17: Pontiac Crofoot Ballroom, MI

Oct 18: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Oct 19: Indianapolis Vogue, IN

Oct 20: Sauget Pop’s Nightclub, IL

Oct 21: Lawrence Granada, KS

Oct 22: Denver Marquid Theater, CO

Oct 23: Salt Lake City Urban Lounge, UT

Oct 25: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Oct 26: Portland Dante’s, OR

Oct 27: Berkeley UC Theatre, CA

Oct 28: San Diego Brick By Brick, CA

Oct 30: Los Angeles Regent, LA

Oct 31: Phoenix Marquee, AZ

Nov 01: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX

Nov 03: San Antonio Paper Tiger, TX

Nov 04: Dallas Trees, TX

Nov 05: Austin Sound On Sound Festival, TX

Nov 06: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

Nov 07: New Orleans Southport Hall, LA

Nov 09: Ft Lauderdale Revolution, FL

Nov 11: Atlanta Variety Playhouse, GA

Nov 13: Knoxville Concourse, TN

Nov 15: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Nov 16: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Nov 17: Burlington Club Metronome, MT

Nov 18: Huntington Paramount, NY

Nov 19: Hartford Webster, CT

Dissociation artwork

Dillinger Escape Plan Dissociation tracklist

Limerent Death Symptom Of Terminal Illness Wanting Not So Much As To Fugue Low Feels Blvd Surrogate Honeysuckle Manufacturing Discontent Apologies Not Included Nothing To Forget Dissociation

Party Smasher: Greg Puciato's 15 Most Significant Dillinger Escape Plan Songs