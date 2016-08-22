Dillinger Escape Plan fan fills in for Greg Puciato

The Dillinger Escape Plan enlisted the help of a saxophonist and an audience member to fill in for frontman Greg Puciato when he missed their appearance at the 7th annual Gwar-BQ.

Puciato’s flight from LA to Richmond, Virginia, was reportedly cancelled, leaving the band without a frontman for their performance on Saturday.

But rather than leave the crowd disappointed, The Dillinger Escape Plan had Brain Tentacles saxophonist Bruce Lamont join them on stage to perform Puciato’s vocal melodies with his sax.

And later in the set, a seemingly random stage invader turned out to be a TDEP fan called Dylan Lawson, who is a vocalist with local bands Asylum and Dismantle The Architect.

Despite security trying to stop Lawson from reaching the stage, TDEP bassist Liam Wilson insisted he be allowed up and he sang a few songs with the band.

One audience member tells TeamRock: “From what was said over the microphone by guitarist Ben Weinman, Greg Puciato was unable to make the show due to his a flight cancelation that subsequently left him stuck in LA at the time.

“However, Bruce Lamont of the band Brain Tentacles, who also performed earlier in the day, filled in his place as he ripped saxophone solos mimicking Greg’s vocal parts.

“This lasted about halfway through the set before suddenly, a random member of the audience jumped over the guard rail, getting stopped by security under the assumption that he was going to cause some disturbance, only for Liam Wilson to point him out and demand he come up on stage.

“Next thing the crowd knew, some guy in a Goosebumps tee-shirt was filling in on vocals for the rest of the set, performing over When I Lost My Bet and Sunshine The Werewolf.”

Footage of the performance can be viewed below, some of it shot via fan Evan Milowic’s GoPro camera worn by Wilson and Lawson.

Meanwhile, The Dillinger Escape Plan have announced an intimate warm-up show ahead of this weekend’s Reading and Leeds festivals. They will play at London’s Old Blue Last on August 24 (Wednesday). Tickets go on sale at 3pm today (Monday) via SongKick.

The band recently announced they would go on indefinite hiatus after the tours in support of upcoming album Dissociation.

