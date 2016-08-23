Hear Zakk Wylde and Corey Taylor in Sleeping Dogs

Zakk Wylde has released a video for his track Sleeping Dogs, featuring Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor.

It appears on Book Of Shadows II, the Black Label Society mainman’s first solo album in 20 years, which was launched in April. View it below.

Taylor’s vocals weren’t featured on the original radio release of the track, also below, even though he’d already recorded them. He told WRIF (via Blabbermouth): “They wanted to go with it as a single, and my record label was worried because the didn’t want it to clash with one of my songs.

“It’s so stupid, the politics. I was like, ‘Come on – it’s a killer tune!’ If it wasn’t, I wouldn’t have done it.

“Either way it sounds great. It really represents everything about Zakk that you love. It’s got that sombre, almost Allman Brothers vibe to it. Plus, he’s shredding like crazy.”

Wylde is reaching the end of his current US tour, with nine shows remaining.

Zakk Wylde Book Of Shadows II tracklist

Autumn Changes Tears Of December Lay Me Down Lost Prayer Darkest Hour The Levee Eyes Of Burden Forgotten Memory Yesterday’s Tears Harbors Of Pity Sorrowed Regret Useless Apologies Sleeping Dogs The King

Aug 23: Edmonton The Ranch Roadhouse, AB

Aug 25: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC

Aug 26: Seattle Showbox SODO, WA

Aug 27: Spokane Knitting Factory, WA

Aug 28: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Aug 30: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

Sep 01: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Sep 02: Tempe The Marquee, AZ

Sep 03: Los Angeles The Fonda Theatre, CA

