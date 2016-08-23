Black Sabbath ticket forger arrested

Police in Howard County, Maryland, are seeking victims of a Black Sabbath ticket fraud after arresting a forger who was selling fakes.

Shannon Michael Seeber, 34, has been charged with theft scheme, forgery, possession of false identification plus a drugs offence and others.

He was traced after a victim bought four tickets for Black Sabbath’s show in Bristow, Virginia, on August 21, via Craigslists. The buyer was later told by Ticketmaster that they weren’t genuine.

Howard County Police Department say: “Through investigation, police developed Seeber as a suspect, located and arrested him. At the time of his arrest, Seeber was in possession of additional fraudulent tickets to multiple concerts, including Black Sabbath, Barbara Streisand, Drake and Adele. Several templates for United States Identification Badges, a handgun and suspected illegal drugs were also located in his vehicle.

“Seeber was released on $35,000 bond.

“Police are releasing his photo in an effort to locate possible additional scam victims. Anyone who purchased fraudulent tickets from this suspect is urged to contact police at 410-313-2200 to file a report.”

Black Sabbath are midway through the US leg of their farewell tour, which ends in their home city of Birmingham, UK, on February 4 next year. Original drummer Bill Ward has ruled out any chance of a return for the last shows.

Black Sabbath: The End tour

Aug 23: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 25: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 27: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Aug 29: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 31: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theater, MI

Sep 02: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Sep 04: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 07: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 09: Albuquerque Isleta Ampitheater, NM

Sep 11: Salt Lake City USANA Ampitheater, UT

Sep 13: Portland Sunlight Supply Arena, OR

Sep 15: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Sep 17: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Sep 19: Hollywood Hollywood Bowl, CA

Sep 21: Phoenix AK-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Sep 24: San Manuael Amphitheatre & Festival Grounds, CA

Nov 08: Oklahoma BOK Center, OK

Nov 10: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Nov 12: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Nov 16: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Nov 19: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

Nov 24: Cordoba En El Orfeo Superdomo, Argentina

Nov 26: Buenos Aires Estadio Velez, Argentina

Nov 30: Curitiba Pedrerira Paulo Leminski, Brazil

Dec 02: Rio Praca Da Apoteose, Brazil

Dec 04: Sao Paulo Estadio Do Morumbi, Brazil

Jan 20: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland

Jan 22: Manchester Arena, UK

Jan 24: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jan 26: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Jan 29: London O2, UK

Jan 31: London O2, UK

Feb 02: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Feb 04: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

