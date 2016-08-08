Dillinger Escape Plan breakup not the focus of Dissociation

The Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato says their upcoming album Dissociation doesn’t reference their impending “breakup” at all.

The band announced last week that they’d release their sixth album Dissociation on October 14 and that after a tour to support it, they’ll go on an “extended hiatus.”

And while using the stronger term “breakup” rather than hiatus, Puciato says the lyrics don’t focus on the fact it could be their last album.

He tells Alternative Press: “There’s literally nothing on the record referencing our breakup. It’s not even something I was thinking about when I was writing.

“I know that would be more interesting for people, but for me, writing that kind of a record would be the same thing I hate about autobiographies. You’re turning other people into tools for your own gain, and I find that really disgusting.

“For me, every record is a time capsule of life at that moment. You want to stuff everything you can in there so that you’re not walking around with it. So if something’s a burden in my life, I’ll try to turn that into something other people can enjoy and get something out of. But most of my life outside of Dillinger has nothing to do with playing in Dillinger.”

Puciato described the band as the most important thing in his life and says the split isn’t down to one particular issue.

“It’s been the most important thing in my life for the 15 years I’ve been a part of the band,” he says. “We all live in different states, but it’s always there, every single day. I’m always thinking about it. I’m always communicating with people about it.

“No big, calamitous thing happened. It’s just a natural part of the trajectory of individuals’ personal lives and goals not lining up with the lifestyle of doing this. Shit happens.”

The Dillinger Escape Plan have a number of live dates still to come this year, with a widespread tour expected to be announced in support of Dissociation in due course.

The Dillinger Escape Plan Dissociation album art

Dillinger Escape Plan Dissociation tracklist

Limerent Death Symptom Of Terminal Illness Wanting Not So Much As To Fugue Low Feels Blvd Surrogate Honeysuckle Manufacturing Discontent Apologies Not Included Nothing To Forget Dissociation

The Dillinger Escape Plan North American tour 2016

Aug 08: Brooklyn Rough Trade, NY

Aug 09: Washington DC9, DC

Aug 10: Philadelphia Kung Fu Necktie, PA

Aug 13: San Francisco Thee Parkside, CA

Aug 14: San Diego Casbah, CA

Aug 15: Los Angeles Hi Hat, CA

Aug 16: Santa Ana Constellation, CA

Aug 27: Reading Festival, UK

Sep 16: Chicago Douglas Park, IL