Turnstile announce US tour schedule for September and October

Turnstile have announced a US tour in support of their new album Never Enough.

Currently on tour in Europe, the fast-rising Baltimore quintet will kick off their American tour on September 15, at Nashville venue The Pinnacle.



The tour is set to run through to October 19, with a closing show at the Orlando Amphitheatre in Florida.

The full schedule is as follows:

Turnstile Never Enough US Tour

Sep 15: Nashville The Pinnacle, TN

Sep 17: Asheville Yards Amphitheater, NC

Sep 19 - Philadelphia Skyline Stage at Mann, PA

Sep 20: Boston The Stage at Suffolk Downs, MA

Sep 21: Buffalo The Outer Harbor at Terminal B, NY

Sep 23: Columbus KEMBA Live!, OH

Sep 24: Richmond Brown's Island, VA

Sep 26: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL

Sep 27: Minneapolis The Armory, MN

Sep 28: Des Moines Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park Sep, IA Sep 30: Denver Project 70 Under the Bridge, CO



Oct 03: Sacramento Aftershock festival, CA

Oct 04: Los Angeles Exposition Park, CA

Oct 05: San Francisco Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, CA

Oct 07: Seattle WaMu Theater, WA

Oct 08: Portland Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn, OR

Oct 10: San Diego Gallagher Square at Petco Park, CA

Oct 11: Phoenix Mesa Amphitheater, AZ

Oct 14: Austin Moody Amphitheater, TX

Oct 15: Houston White Oak Lawn, TX

Oct 16: Fort Worth Panther Island Pavilion, TX

Oct 18: Miami III Points, FL

Oct 19: Orlando Orlando Amphitheatre, FL

Speed and Jane Remover will support at all shows, with Amyl and the Sniffers, Blood Orange and Mannequin Pussy also playing selected dates.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on June 13 at 10 am local time.

Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams recently hailed the Baltimore quintet as "my Fugazi".

Williams guests on Never Enough album track Seein' Stars, and performed the song live with the band at their album release show in Brooklyn, New York on June 5.

Yesterday, June 9, the singer shared her love for the band on Instagram, writing, "cant remember the first time I heard turnstile but it was over a decade ago and I was in my early 20's. I have loved every iteration of their band thus far. a genre is a label but community is *alive*. TS represent so much just by showing up exactly as they are. which is probably why all kinds of ppl can belong at their shows. they are my fugazi but they're also my friends. thx for inspiration!!!!"

Never Enough is currently placed at number 8 spot on this week's UK mid-week album's chart. The quintet will headline the 20,000-capacity Outbreak London festival at Victoria Park in east London on Friday, June 13.