Dillinger Escape Plan announce 'extended hiatus'

The Dillinger Escape Plan have announced they will likely go on an “extended hiatus” following the launch of their upcoming album Dissociation.

Though they offered no explanation for the move, the New Jersey outfit say their sixth title could “potentially be the final full-length” before they take a long break. The follow-up to 2013’s One Of Us Is The Killer is due out on October 14.

Further details of the band’s hiatus will be revealed in due course and the album artwork and tracklist can be viewed below.

The Dillinger Escape Plan released new track Limerent Death earlier this week, which guitarist Ben Weinman describes as one of his “all-time favourite songs.”

He adds: “I feel that this song is one of the rare instances where all the members are feeling, and conveying, the same energy from start to end. A sharp-focused dagger plowing its way through thick heavy walls.”

Frontman Greg Puciato previously said of Dissociation: “So far it’s a lot weirder to me than the other stuff that we’ve done – it’s a lot less accessible, which I’m sure may be a shock to people.

“Obviously we’ve got a lot more melodic over the years. As of right now it’s pretty weird. I don’t know if I would use the word aggressive – it’s just really a change. I honestly don’t really know how to describe it.”

Dissociation can be pre-ordered on the band’s website.

Meanwhile, the band have commenced an intimate North American tour, before they appear at Reading and Leeds festivals in the UK later this month.

Dissociation artwork

Dillinger Escape Plan Dissociation tracklist

Limerent Death Symptom Of Terminal Illness Wanting Not So Much As To Fugue Low Feels Blvd Surrogate Honeysuckle Manufacturing Discontent Apologies Not Included Nothing To Forget Dissociation

The Dillinger Escape Plan North American tour 2016

Aug 05: Toronto Hard Luck, ON

Aug 06: Montreal Heavy Montreal, QC

Aug 07: Boston Great Scott, MA

Aug 08: Brooklyn Rough Trade, NY

Aug 09: Washington DC9, DC

Aug 10: Philadelphia Kung Fu Necktie, PA

Aug 13: San Francisco Thee Parkside, CA

Aug 14: San Diego Casbah, CA

Aug 15: Los Angeles Hi Hat, CA

Aug 16: Santa Ana Constellation, CA

