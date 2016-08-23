Iced Earth lose guitarist Troy Seele

Iced Earth guitarist Troy Seele has left the band after a decade-long stint to take care of his autistic child.

He says a change of circumstances means it’s impossible for him to remain in Jon Schaffer’s band, and he’ll bow out after their appearance at Knotfest in Mexico on October 16.

Seele says: “Some of you know, but many do not, that I have a child with autism. In the past I had a great support system that has allowed me to pursue a career in music.

“That is no longer the case, and it has forced me to make a difficult decision. The demanding lifestyle of being in a professional band is no longer an option for me. Knowing the band is focused on a new album and touring cycle, this is the best time for me to stop down.”

Offering his thanks to Scheffer and the rest of the band, he adds: “Playing in Iced Earth has been a great experience. Thank you to the fans for understanding.”

Schaffer says: “Troy was a good friend before he became part of the team, and always will be. I understand and respect his decision. We laughed hard and we laughed often. Be well, brother – we all wish you the best.”

Iced Earth continue work on their next album, tentatively entitled The Judas Goat. The band tour Europe in December, after forced downtime as a result of Schaffer’s surgery in 2015.

Iced Earth European tour 2016

Dec 01: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Dec 02: Oberhausen RMM, Germany

Dec 03: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany

Dec 04: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Dec 05: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Dec 06: London Electric Brixton, UK

Dec 07: Paris Bataclan, France

Dec 08: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Dec 09: Geiselwind Christmashbash, Germany

Dec 10: Giessen Hessenhallen, Germany

Dec 11: Torhout De Mast, Belgium

Dec 13: Prattein Z7, Switzerland

Dec 14: Prattein Z7, Switzerland

Dec 15: Stuttgart LKA, Germany

Dec 16: Wien Arena, Austria

Dec 17: Munich Backstage, Germany

Dec 18: Zlin Euronics, Czech Republic

