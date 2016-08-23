Iced Earth lose guitarist Troy Seele

Iced Earth guitarist Troy Seele has left the band after a decade-long stint to take care of his autistic child.
He says a change of circumstances means it’s impossible for him to remain in Jon Schaffer’s band, and he’ll bow out after their appearance at Knotfest in Mexico on October 16.
Seele says: “Some of you know, but many do not, that I have a child with autism. In the past I had a great support system that has allowed me to pursue a career in music.
“That is no longer the case, and it has forced me to make a difficult decision. The demanding lifestyle of being in a professional band is no longer an option for me. Knowing the band is focused on a new album and touring cycle, this is the best time for me to stop down.”
Offering his thanks to Scheffer and the rest of the band, he adds: “Playing in Iced Earth has been a great experience. Thank you to the fans for understanding.”
Schaffer says: “Troy was a good friend before he became part of the team, and always will be. I understand and respect his decision. We laughed hard and we laughed often. Be well, brother – we all wish you the best.”
Iced Earth continue work on their next album, tentatively entitled The Judas Goat. The band tour Europe in December, after forced downtime as a result of Schaffer’s surgery in 2015.
- Korn reveal Insane from The Serenity Of Suffering
- Dillinger Escape Plan fan fills in for Greg Puciato
- The 12 Best Metallica Memes
- The 30 Greatest Metal Debut Albums Of The Last 30 Years
Iced Earth European tour 2016
Dec 01: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
Dec 02: Oberhausen RMM, Germany
Dec 03: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany
Dec 04: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Dec 05: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Dec 06: London Electric Brixton, UK
Dec 07: Paris Bataclan, France
Dec 08: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany
Dec 09: Geiselwind Christmashbash, Germany
Dec 10: Giessen Hessenhallen, Germany
Dec 11: Torhout De Mast, Belgium
Dec 13: Prattein Z7, Switzerland
Dec 14: Prattein Z7, Switzerland
Dec 15: Stuttgart LKA, Germany
Dec 16: Wien Arena, Austria
Dec 17: Munich Backstage, Germany
Dec 18: Zlin Euronics, Czech Republic