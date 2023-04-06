Devin Townsend added as headline act for ArcTanGent

Devin Townsend has been announced as the Saturday night headline act for this year's ArcTanGent festival.

UK prog rockers Haken have also been added to the bill for this year's event, along with Aiming For Enrique, YOURCODENAMEIS:MILO, Ashenspire, CLT DRP, The Guru Guru and more.

"Honoured to be headlining the final night of ArcTanGent festival in the UK this August," exclaims Townsend. "It’s a cool festival that seems to really be committed to musical diversity. That’s something I can definitely get behind and I look forward to seeing you there."

"We’ve been trying to book Devin Townsend for years, so to finally get him to Bristol to close out what is now officially the biggest ArcTanGent Festival we’ve ever had is a dream come true," adds ArcTanGent organiser James Scarlett. "Word to the wise, at this rate ATG will sell out this year so if you want to join us for Converge, Heilung and Devin Townsend, don’t sleep on it - you’ve been warned!"

The new acts join a bill that also features fellow headline acts Heilung and Converge as well as Norwegian prog metallers Enslaved, Chicago post-rockers Russian Circles, US prog rockers Elder, Belfast post-rockers And So I Watch You From Afar, Danish/Swedish prog rockers VOLA, German prog metal sextet The Ocean, Greek dark proggers Playgrounded, technical whizz kids Unprocessed, heavy prog trio Mountain Caller and Norwegian experimental jazz post-rock and fusion band Jaga Jazzist, US experimental rockers Swans, UK math rockers A-Tota-So and new super group Empire State Bastard which features Simon Neil from Biffy Clyro and Mike Vennart of Vennart, British Theatre and formerly of Oceansize.

ArcTanGent takes place at Fernhill Farm, Somerset, near Bristol, between August 16-19.

Get tickets.