VOLA release new video for Ruby Pool and announce European tour

Danish prog rockers VOLA have released a new promo video for their song Ruby Pool, as well as announced their first ever major European headline tour. You can watch the full promo video below.

"Whether the screen is a window to happiness or a barrier for happiness is subjective, but I imagine that a lot of people have experienced a sense of lost opportunity after having been absorbed in the screen at the wrong time and place," explains frontman Asger Mygind of the band's new video. "I surely have. It was with this image in mind that I began working on a video for Ruby Pool. It was shot at 9 different outdoor locations on Zealand, Denmark, during April and May 2019."

Talking about the forthcoming tour Nicolai Mogensen says; "We’re over the moon to be going on our first ever headline tour! It’s something we’ve been dreaming of doing for a very long time, and we are amazed to see it finally happening. As special guests we are bringing the mind-blowing acts Arch Echo and Rendezvous Point, who we are very proud to be sharing the stage with. We’ll be playing a longer set than on previous tours, so there will be time for playing some funky tunes - both old and new ones. If there’s a VOLA show you don’t want to miss, it’s this one! See you on the road."

VOLA will play:

GER Drsden Junge Garde - June 26 (w/Dream Theater)

GER Berlin Tempodrome - 27 (w/Dream Theater)

UK Ramblin' Man Fair - July 20

UK Radar Festival - August 3

UK London Boston Music Room - September 7

UK Manchester Rebellion - 8

UK Glasgow Audio - 9

UK Nottingham Bodega - 10

NED Nijmgen Doornoosje - 11

NED Haarlem Patronaat - 12

DEN Copenhagen Rust - 13

SWE Stockholm Nalen - 14

SWE Gothenburg Tragarn Lilla - 15

GER Hamburg Headcrash - 16

GER Berlin Cassiopeia - 17

CZE Prague Mordo Vopice - 18

GER Munich Feierwerk - 20

ITA Parma Circolo - 21

SWI Lucerne Schuur - 22

SPA Barcelona Sala Rocksound - 24

SPA Madrid Nazca - 25

FRA Toulouse L'usine a Musique - 26

FRA Lyon Hard Rock Cafe - 27

GER Euroblast Festival - 28

FRA Paris Backstage - 29

For ticket info visit the band's website.