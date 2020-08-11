Unprocessed confirm headline tour for 2021

Unprocessed will be playing four shows in the UK as part of their 2021 tour.

The German four-piece say: “We’re more than happy to announce our first ever EU/UK headliner tour for 2021! We’re gearing up for this to be the sickest show we’ve ever put on and to make it an unforgettable experience. Get ready to get your minds blown and to become a part of a new wave of guitar-centred music!”

Unprocessed released their second album Artificial Void in 2019 and recently issued the new single Real, which features Polyphia’s Tim Henson and Clay Gober. The two bands toured together before the lockdown.

Says Unprocessed's vocalist/guitarist Manuel Gardner Fernandes of the collaboration, "Making this song with Tim and Clay was not only a very exciting musical endeavour for all of us, but also a very interesting and intense project to work on during quarantine. We are so happy with how it turned out and feel like we've created something truly unique and powerful with our best buddies overseas".



Check out the video for Real below.

Unprocessed 2021 UK tour dates

20.04: Bristol Exchange

21.04: Manchester Satans Hollow

22.04: Glasgow Garage Attic

23.04: London Boston Music Rooms