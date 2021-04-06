The Guru Guru announce UK tour dates

Belgian post-prog quintet The Guru Guru have announced a run of live dates for August, September and November, largely centred around the band's appearance at this year's ArcTanGent and Portals festivals.
At the same time the band mysteriously dropped a brand new and untitled track on their YouTube channel on April 1. You can listen to the track in full below.
The Guru Guru, who are inspired as much by the likes of The Mars Volta as they are Pere Ubu, will be supported on their own dates by Bristol's The St. Pierre Snake Invasion.
The Guru Guru It's A 2021 UK Tour dates:
Aug 11: Leicester Firebug
Aug 12: Hull The Adelphi
Aug 13: Nottingham The Chameleon
Aug 14: Birmingham Dead Wax
Aug 15: Manchester Gullivers
Aug 16: Guildford The Boileroom
Aug 17: Brighton Green Store Door
Aug 19: Bristol ArcTanGent Festival
Sep 12: London Portals Festival
Nov 11: London The Old Blue Last
Nov 12: Leeds Bpom
Nov 13: Bristol The Exchange