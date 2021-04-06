The Guru Guru announce UK tour dates

Belgian post-prog quintet The Guru Guru have announced a run of live dates for August, September and November, largely centred around the band's appearance at this year's ArcTanGent and Portals festivals.

At the same time the band mysteriously dropped a brand new and untitled track on their YouTube channel on April 1. You can listen to the track in full below.

The Guru Guru, who are inspired as much by the likes of The Mars Volta as they are Pere Ubu, will be supported on their own dates by Bristol's The St. Pierre Snake Invasion.

The Guru Guru It's A 2021 UK Tour dates:

Aug 11: Leicester Firebug

Aug 12: Hull The Adelphi

Aug 13: Nottingham The Chameleon

Aug 14: Birmingham Dead Wax

Aug 15: Manchester Gullivers

Aug 16: Guildford The Boileroom

Aug 17: Brighton Green Store Door

Aug 19: Bristol ArcTanGent Festival

Sep 12: London Portals Festival

Nov 11: London The Old Blue Last

Nov 12: Leeds Bpom

Nov 13: Bristol The Exchange