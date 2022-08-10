Russian Circles unveil their very first ever video. Watch Gnosis here...

Chicago post-rock trio Russian Circles have shared their very first music video for Gnosis, which you can watch in full below. Gnosis is the title track of the band's upcoming album, the follow-up to 2019's Blood Year which will be released through Sargent House on August 19.

The new video has been directed/edited by Joe Kell and is full of dark imagery driving towards the actual definition of the word 'gnosis'.

"Gnosis is a special song that has grown with us over a number of years," the band explain. "The main theme of the song was re-conceptualised so many times that it provided nearly endless arrangement options. It's rewarding to see such a minimal song idea evolve into one of our most dynamic and fully-realised songs to date.

"When discussing a concept for the video, we agreed we wanted cinematic footage of nature and humanity. Ultimately, we wanted the video to feel fresh and inspiring despite dealing with a dark theme. Similarly, we wanted to compel viewers to re-watch the video and get something new from each viewing. Somehow, editor Joe Kell masterfully made this all happen."

Russian Circles will tour Europe on a co-headline tour with Swedish prog metallers Cult Of Luna in March You can see the dates below.

Pre-order Gnosis.

(Image credit: Sargent House)

Russian Circles: Gnosis

1. Tupilak

2. Conduit

3. Gnosis

4. Vlastimil

5. Ó Braonáin

6. Betrayal

7. Bloom

Russian Circles European tour dates:

Mar 17: DEN Copenhagen Store Vega

Mar 18: GER Berlin Huxleys

Mar 19: GER Wiesbaden Schlachthof

Mar 20: NED Utrecht Tivoli Ronda

Mar 21: BE:L Brussels AB

Mar 22: FRA Paris Olympia

Mar 23: GER Stuttgart Wizemann

Mar 24: SWI Lausanne Les Docks

Mar 25: SLO Ljubljana Kino Siska

Mar 27: AUS Vienna Arena

Mar 28: GER Munich Muffathalle

Mar 29: CZE Prague Roxy

Mar 30: POL Krakow Studio

Mar 31: POL Warsaw Progresja