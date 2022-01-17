Playgrounded unveil new video for the brooding The death Of Death

Greek dark prog metal quintet Playgrounded have shared their new video for the brooding The death Of Death which you can watch in full below. It's the title track from the band's second full-length album which will. be released through Pelagic Records on March 18.

"The death Of Death is a study of unity in opposition, a disclosure of contradictory aspects of reality, an expression of their mutual relationship," explains guitarist Michael Kotsirakis. "For the occasion of sharing this first taste of the album with the world we worked closely with director Dimitris Anagnostou and director of photography Yannis Karabatsos, the duo that we came to know from the award-winning short film Mare Nostrum for which Stavros (Markonins, voclas) composed the score.

"The director's idea about a "study of movement" using early cinematography techniques drew inspiration from Orestis' dialectically composed lyrics and was eventually adapted into the clip's script. We felt that Karabatsos' sinister photography was the perfect means to explore the song's contradictions... black and white, direction and diffusion, alienation and struggle, stillness and life.”

Playgrounded formed in 2007, releasing their first EP, Athens, in 2012, and their full-length debut album In. Time With Gravity in 2012.

The death Of Death was recorded at MD Recording Studios by Nikos Michalodimitrakis, and mixing was handled by C.A.Cederberg (Leprous, Shining) in Kristiansand, Norway while the album was mastered by George Tanderø (Madrugada, Satyricon, Jaga Jazzist, and more) in Oslo.

Pre-order The death Of Death.