Steven Wilson's advice fires on former Oceansize man...

Vennart, the band formed by former Oceansize front man Mike Vennart, will release their second album in September.

To Cure A Blizzard Upon A Plastic Sea will be released on Medium Format on September 12. The record was prodcued by Vennart and former Oceansize band mate Steve Durose and also features contributions from Durose, Richard 'Gambler' Ingram and drummer Denzel.

Vennart was given encouragement from Steven Wilson during the recording of the new record. "Towards the end of the writing of this record, I confided in Steven Wilson about my concern that the record didn’t hang together, that it didn’t make sense, that there were no radio hits," he says. "His advice came at the right time. He basically said ‘Fuck em Mike, you do whatever you want. Now is the time for a massive artistic folly!’ He told me to unleash my inner Trout Mask Replica. Whilst this record is nowhere near as messed up as TMR (what is?) I’m eternally grateful for his words of encouragement into this likely artistic abyss."

Ahead of his performance at this year's ArcTanGent festival on August 17, Vennart will play:

Leeds Key Club - August 15

Aldershot West End Centre - 16

In November he will play the following headline shows:

Birmingham Castle & Falcon - November 19

Bristol The Fleece - 20

London Tufnell Park Dome - 22

Manchester The Deaf Institute - 23

Glasgow King Tuts - 24

Newcastle The Cluny - 25