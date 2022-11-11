Elder, Jagga Jazzist, ASIWFA, Russian Circles, VOLA and more announced for ArcTanGent

Math-rock, post-rock, progressive metal and experimental music festival ArcTanGent has announced a batch of 50 bands that will be appearing at next year's event, which takes place at Fernhill Farm, Somerset, near Bristol, between August 16-19.

Chicago post-rockers Russian Circles, US prog rockers Elder, Belfast post-rockers And So I Watch You From Afar, Danish/Swedish prog rockers VOLA, German prog metal sextet The Ocean, Greek dark proggers Playgrounded, technical whizz kids Unprocessed, heavy prog trio Mountain Caller and Norwegian experimental jazz post-rock and fusion band Jaga Jazzist head up the prog-friendly acts set to appear.

US post metallers Deafheaven, Newcastle doom-punks Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, experimental French band Igorrr and UK post-metallers Loathe offer something for those whose tastes run a little heavier.

"I think this is shaping up to be my favourite ever ATG line up," says festival organiser James Scarlett. "Obviously there are some returning heroes (hello Russian Circles & The Ocean), but I’m most excited about the bands who will be visiting Fernhill Farm for the first time. I’ve been chasing after Cave In and Elder for many years so they are getting me particularly excited. And did someone say Deafheaven playing a UK exclusive Sunbather set? Bring. It. On."

Instalment tickets are now available for a super limited time only. Fans can get tickets from only £28 a month but these are only available at this price until 20th November, 2022. This is also the last chance for festival goers to get one of ATG's 3rd release tickets - the price will be going up in the next few weeks.

You can see the full list of bands announced today below.

Deafheaven (Sunbather in full)

Igorrr

Jaga Jazzist

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

And So I Watch You From Afar

Loathe

Cave In

Russian Circles

Scalping

Elder

Brutus

The Fall of Troy

VOLA

The Ocean

Svalbard

Liturgy

Holy Fawn

Conjurer

Wiegedood

LLNN

Attan

Barrens Bear

Bicurious

Bones of Minerva

BRIQUEVILLE

The Callous

Daoboys

Catbamboo

Cobra the Impaler

Curse These Metal Hands

Domkraft

DVNE

Five the Hierophant

Helpless Herod

Hidden Mothers

Hippotraktor

The K.

La Bestia de Gevaudan

Lack the Low

Land Wars

Lawi Anywar

Madmess

The Most

Mountain Caller

Ogives

Big Band

OHHMS

Parachute For Gordo

Playgrounded

Psychonaut

Quietly

Satyr

Skin Failure

Spook The Horses

Straight Girl

Sugar Horse

Standards

TANKENGINE

tortuganónima

Unprocessed

Wess Meets West

Year Of No Light

Youthmovies