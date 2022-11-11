Elder, Jagga Jazzist, ASIWFA, Russian Circles, VOLA and more announced for ArcTanGent

Math-rock, post-rock, progressive metal and experimental music festival ArcTanGent has announced a batch of 50 bands that will be appearing at next year's event, which takes place at Fernhill Farm, Somerset, near Bristol, between August 16-19.
Chicago post-rockers Russian Circles, US prog rockers Elder, Belfast post-rockers And So I Watch You From Afar, Danish/Swedish prog rockers VOLA, German prog metal sextet The Ocean, Greek dark proggers Playgrounded, technical whizz kids Unprocessed, heavy prog trio Mountain Caller and Norwegian experimental jazz post-rock and fusion band Jaga Jazzist head up the prog-friendly acts set to appear.
US post metallers Deafheaven, Newcastle doom-punks Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, experimental French band Igorrr and UK post-metallers Loathe offer something for those whose tastes run a little heavier.
"I think this is shaping up to be my favourite ever ATG line up," says festival organiser James Scarlett. "Obviously there are some returning heroes (hello Russian Circles & The Ocean), but I’m most excited about the bands who will be visiting Fernhill Farm for the first time. I’ve been chasing after Cave In and Elder for many years so they are getting me particularly excited. And did someone say Deafheaven playing a UK exclusive Sunbather set? Bring. It. On."
Instalment tickets are now available for a super limited time only. Fans can get tickets from only £28 a month but these are only available at this price until 20th November, 2022. This is also the last chance for festival goers to get one of ATG's 3rd release tickets - the price will be going up in the next few weeks.
You can see the full list of bands announced today below.
Deafheaven (Sunbather in full)
Igorrr
Jaga Jazzist
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs
And So I Watch You From Afar
Loathe
Cave In
Russian Circles
Scalping
Elder
Brutus
The Fall of Troy
VOLA
The Ocean
Svalbard
Liturgy
Holy Fawn
Conjurer
Wiegedood
LLNN
Attan
Barrens Bear
Bicurious
Bones of Minerva
BRIQUEVILLE
The Callous
Daoboys
Catbamboo
Cobra the Impaler
Curse These Metal Hands
Domkraft
DVNE
Five the Hierophant
Helpless Herod
Hidden Mothers
Hippotraktor
The K.
La Bestia de Gevaudan
Lack the Low
Land Wars
Lawi Anywar
Madmess
The Most
Mountain Caller
Ogives
Big Band
OHHMS
Parachute For Gordo
Playgrounded
Psychonaut
Quietly
Satyr
Skin Failure
Spook The Horses
Straight Girl
Sugar Horse
Standards
TANKENGINE
tortuganónima
Unprocessed
Wess Meets West
Year Of No Light
Youthmovies