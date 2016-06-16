Trending

Descendents announce US tour in support of Hypercaffium Spazzinate

Descendents will be joined by Modern Baseball for shows

Descendents
Descendents have announced a run of US tour dates.

The shows are in support of the band’s upcoming album Hypercaffium Spazzinate – due to launch on July 29 via Epitaph Records.

On the album, singer Milo Aukerman said: “I think one of the things that’s kept us inspired over the years is having the music as an outlet for our frustrations.

“Having the freedom to completely blow my voice out every time I recorded was a very positive experience for me.”

They’ll be joined on the dates by Modern Baseball, Beach Slang, Fucked Up and Bully.

Descendents 2016 tour dates

Jun 11: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ
Sep 02: Denver National Western Complex, CO
Sep 02-05: Denver Riot Fest, CO
Sep 15: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN
Sep 16: Chicago Riot Fest, IL
Sep 22: San Diego SOMA, CA
Sep 24: Pozo Saloon, CA
Sep 29: San Francisco Warfield Theatre, CA
Oct 01: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA
Oct 06: Boston The Royale, MA
Oct 08: New York PlayStation Theater, NY
Oct 13: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA
Oct 15: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD
Nov 09: Seattle Neptune Theatre, WA
Nov 10: Seattle Neptune Theatre, WA
Nov 12: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Descendents Hypercaffium Spazzinate tracklist

  1. Feel This
  2. Victim Of Me
  3. On Paper
  4. Shameless Halo
  5. No Fat Burger
  6. Testosterone
  7. Without Love
  8. We Got Defeat
  9. Smile
  10. Limiter
  11. Fighting Myself
  12. Spineless And Scarlet Red
  13. Human Being
  14. Full Circle
  15. Comeback Kid
  16. Beyond The Music
  17. Days Of Desperation
  18. Thinkin’
  19. Grindstone
  20. Business A.U.
  21. Unchanged

