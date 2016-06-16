Descendents announce US tour in support of Hypercaffium Spazzinate

Descendents have announced a run of US tour dates.

The shows are in support of the band’s upcoming album Hypercaffium Spazzinate – due to launch on July 29 via Epitaph Records.

On the album, singer Milo Aukerman said: “I think one of the things that’s kept us inspired over the years is having the music as an outlet for our frustrations.

“Having the freedom to completely blow my voice out every time I recorded was a very positive experience for me.”

They’ll be joined on the dates by Modern Baseball, Beach Slang, Fucked Up and Bully.

Jun 11: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ

Sep 02: Denver National Western Complex, CO

Sep 02-05: Denver Riot Fest, CO

Sep 15: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Sep 16: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Sep 22: San Diego SOMA, CA

Sep 24: Pozo Saloon, CA

Sep 29: San Francisco Warfield Theatre, CA

Oct 01: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA

Oct 06: Boston The Royale, MA

Oct 08: New York PlayStation Theater, NY

Oct 13: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Oct 15: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Nov 09: Seattle Neptune Theatre, WA

Nov 10: Seattle Neptune Theatre, WA

Nov 12: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Descendents Hypercaffium Spazzinate tracklist

Feel This Victim Of Me On Paper Shameless Halo No Fat Burger Testosterone Without Love We Got Defeat Smile Limiter Fighting Myself Spineless And Scarlet Red Human Being Full Circle Comeback Kid Beyond The Music Days Of Desperation Thinkin’ Grindstone Business A.U. Unchanged

The 10 best Descendents songs, ranked in order