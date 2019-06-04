Vote now in the 2019 Progressive Music Awards

Here are all the nominees for the eighth annual Progressive Music Awards. The event takes place at the Underglobe in London, on the site of Shakespeare’s iconic Globe Theatre, on September 12, 2019.

There are 15 awards up for grabs this year, eight of which we ask you, the readers to vote for. The remaining seven chosen by the magazine’s editorial team, and are as follows.

Outer Limits (Last's year's winner: Claudia Brücken)

(Last's year's winner: Claudia Brücken) Classic Album (first time awarded)

(first time awarded) Chris Squire Virtuoso Award (Phil Manzanera)

(Phil Manzanera) Visionary (John Lees)

(John Lees) Industry VIP (Alan Day)

(Alan Day) Lifetime Achievement (Caravan)

(Caravan) Prog God Award (Steve Howe)

All these awards are created with the aim of heralding those artists that have taken progressive music ever onward over the last 12 months.

