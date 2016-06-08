Descendents stream Victim Of Me

Descendents have released a stream of their track Victim Of Me.

It’s taken from their upcoming album Hypercaffium Spazzinate – the Californian outfit’s first full-length recording since 2004’s Cool To Be You.

It’s set to launch on July 29 via Epitaph Records.

Singer Milo Aukerman, bassist Karl Alvarez, drummer Bill Stevenson and guitarist Stephen Egerton ended their hiatus in 2010 and they’ve been working on Hypercaffium Spazzinate for the last three years.

Aukerman says: “I think one of the things that’s kept us inspired over the years is having the music as an outlet for our frustrations.

“Having the freedom to completely blow my voice out every time I recorded was a very positive experience for me.”

Hypercaffium Spazzinate will feature a total of 21 tracks and is available for pre-order. Descendents have a handful of live shows coming up, including a set at Stone Pony Summer Stage, New Jersey, this coming weekend.

Descendents Hypercaffium Spazzinate tracklist

Feel This Victim Of Me On Paper Shameless Halo No Fat Burger Testosterone Without Love We Got Defeat Smile Limiter Fighting Myself Spineless And Scarlet Red Human Being Full Circle Comeback Kid Beyond The Music Days Of Desperation Thinkin’ Grindstone Business A.U. Unchanged

Jun 11: Asbury park Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ

Sep 02: Denver National Western Complex, CO

Sep 16: Chicago Douglas Park, IL

Sep 24: Pozo Saloon, CA