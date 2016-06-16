Clutch announce US tour with Zakk Sabbath and Kyng

Clutch have announced a US tour kicking off in Buffalo on September 28.

They’ll be joined by Kyng as well as Zakk’s Wylde’s Black Sabbath covers band, Zakk Sabbath.

Clutch frontman Neil Fallon says: “We are pleased to announce that this fall Clutch will be hitting the road again in the US. This time with Zakk Sabbath and Kyng.

“Clutch toured with Black Label Society a few years back and it was a blast – and no doubt, this one will be a blast as well. We hope to see you all there.”

Zakk Sabbath will not be on the the bill for the Columbia show on October 24.

Clutch released their 11th album Psychic Warfare last year.

Clutch, Zakk Sabbath, Kyng US tour 2016

Sep 28: Buffalo The Town Ballroom, NY

Sep 30: Lakewood First Energy Park Rock Carnival, NJ

Oct 01: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Oct 02: Louisville Champions Park Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 04: Lake Buena Vista House of Blues, FL

Oct 05: Atlanta The Buckhead Theatre, GA

Oct 07: Raleigh Lincoln Theatre Street Stage, NC

Oct 08: Columbus Express Live, OH

Oct 10: Little Rock Metroplex, AR

Oct 11: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Oct 12: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Oct 14: Los Angeles The Novo, CA

Oct 15: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

Oct 16: San Francisco The Regency Ballroom, CA

Oct 18: Boulder Theater, CO

Oct 20: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Oct 21: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Oct 22: Sioux City Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, IA

Oct 24: Columbia The Blue Note, MO

Oct 25: Chicago House of Blues, IL

Oct 27: Madison Orpheum Theater, WI

Oct 28: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Oct 29: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Oct 30: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Clutch: Rock'n'roll outlaws