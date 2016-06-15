Metallica album is ‘exactly what it’s supposed to be’

James Hetfield has confirmed Metallica have completed recording their 10th album and it’s now in the mixing stage.

And he believes fans won’t feel let down after waiting eight years for the follow-up to Death Magnetic.

Speaking earlier this month, Hetfield told NBC Sports (via Blabbermouth): “We’re mixing it now. Hopefully by fall it’ll be out and hitting people’s ears.”

He added: “We’re super-stoked about it. It’s been a long time coming. The next album is exactly what it’s supposed to be, so we’re excited about it.”

Lars Ulrich has revealed this week that a planned extended release of Metallica’s 1982 demo No Life ’Til Leather has been delayed as a result of unpredicted legal issues.

How Metallica’s Kill 'Em All changed the world